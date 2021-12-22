How to get longshots with the Panzerfaust in COD Vanguard

The Panzerfaust in COD Vanguard has been having longshot issues ever since Sledgehammer recently updated the challenges for the weapon. Longshots were given to the Panzerfaust in place of another broken challenge. Unfortunately, this ended up leading to even more confusion.

As the update dropped, players were confused by how the longshots worked on the Panzerfaust. YouTubers like FaZe Jev brought attention to the issue when the longshots appeared to be broken, but then also made a follow-up video to inform players on how the longshots really count for the Panzerfaust. As it turns out, the challenge does work, but the wording of the challenge is the reason for the confusion within the community.

Correct way to get longshots for the Panzerfaust challenge in COD Vanguard

When going for longshots on the Panzerfaust, the first main factor is hitting direct shots. When the longshot challenges were updated, kills did not count even when players were getting Panzerfaust kills from across the map. That was because these kills were a result of the splash damage from the explosion of the Panzerfaust rocket.

For a longshot to count and be confirmed within the game, players need to hit a direct body shot with their rocket in COD Vanguard. While it does make the challenge much harder in general, that is its original purpose. In total, nearly 100 longshots may be required to unlock the full line of camos in the longshot Panzerfaust category.

On top of hitting direct impact shots in COD Vanguard, players will also need to take the range of the rocket into account. Longshot kills on the Panzerfaust will only count after about 30 meters. With no fixed way to measure distance in COD Vanguard, players will obviously need to eyeball it.

Getting gold camo for the Panzerfaust in COD Vanguard

Based on the changes seen, the challenge updates for the Panzerfaust were apparently meant to lower the difficulty. However, the main issue with the Panzerfaust is the hitboxes and damage against killstreaks. One of the weapon's camo challenges requires players to take out killstreaks and the Panzerfaust simply isn't working as intended.

For most players, difficult weapons like this are halting the progress of the Atomic Camo. FaZe Jev is another player who still needs the killstreak destruction challenge camos completed but they are sadly halted. Hopefully, these challenges will be adjusted by the developers soon.

