The Panzerschreck camo challenges are still broken in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Panzerschreck camo challenges in Call of Duty: Vanguard are still bugged, and it's preventing players from getting the rest of their camos before completing the Atomic grind. In the latest update for Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer seems to have fixed the wrong issue with the Panzerschreck, and the persisting problems remain.

One central figure who pointed out the problem is Faze Jev, and anyone who follows the YouTuber knows that the yearly mastery camo grind is a part of his channel. Though frustration is a trademark for his channel, he seemed more fed up than usual as the Panzerschreck itself remained unfixed in Vanguard.

The Panzerschreck needs a fix in Call of Duty: Vanguard

For many of the issues in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer has been using a Trello board to mark progress. Trello boards basically keep track of tasks in a pipeline, which can be made public. This allows the player base to stay up to date, and the developers can monitor what issues exist.

On the Trello board, one proposed task was to fix the Panzerschreck camo challenges so that Atomic could be obtained. According to FaZe Jev, they took this too literally and changed one of the killstreak camo challenges. In place of this challenge, the new goal is to get 100 longshot kills.

However, the new longshot camo challenge also does not work. Longshots don't appear to work on the Panzerschreck, or they aren't tracking.

On top of this new problem, another set of camos still contains killstreak-based challenges, which is part of the persisting problem. By taking the request literally, the issues for the Panzerschreck may have doubled for the time being.

What makes the Panzerschreck broken in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

The Panzerschreck needs a new update (Image via Activision)

Camo challenges aren't specifically what makes the Panzerschreck broken in Vanguard. Rather, it's the hitboxes that the weapons have against killstreaks, such as a spy plane.

Even with the difficulty of hitting a spy plane, projectiles from the Pazerschrek only give hitmarkers against killstreaks.

To make matters worse, taking out a dog killstreak will not count toward the challenges. With the new longshot camo problem accompanying the previous ones, the Panzerschreck has become a mess in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Considering the latest update just landed, it may be another couple of weeks before the issues are patched up, but hopefully, the Atomic grind is fixed before then.

