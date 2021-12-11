Vanguard glitch makes a certain Operator skin go invisible

Whether you are playing Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific or Vanguard, you are going to come across some insane glitches right now.

In the main series entry to the Call of Duty franchise, players have discovered that a certain Operator skin turns the user completely invisible. One can see why that would be a huge problem.

The entire purpose of Call of Duty: Vanguard is to see your enemies and shoot them, either for points or while dealing with objectives. Well, you can avoid being seen completely with the Contanze skin glitch.

Contanze Operator skin goes completely invisible in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Contanze Urbane skin that causes the glitch in Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

Using the Contanze Operator skin in Call of Duty: Vanguard has seen players disappear at a certain range. There have already been plenty of issues brought to light about visibility in the game. This isn't doing it any favors.

The Contanze Operator skin can be unlocked at Tier 50 in the Season 1 Battle Pass. The name of the skin is "Urbane." The red Operator skin does more than just blend in with the environment.

Rob @Indivant Sorry to ruin the fun humans & I'm not sure if this skin is still GA but this game gets worse and worse every day, New Constanze skin where her body disappears if you are at a certain angle or range. Sorry to ruin the fun humans & I'm not sure if this skin is still GA but this game gets worse and worse every day, New Constanze skin where her body disappears if you are at a certain angle or range. https://t.co/rZetJ0tlza

It turns the user into a chameleon of sorts, making it just about impossible for other Call of Duty: Vanguard players to see the character at a specific range or specific angles.

Several players have released videos of this happening and have asked the developers to fix this Vanguard glitch as soon as possible.

Sam “Octane” Larew @OctaneSam Halos so godlike that we got camo in Vanguard now Halos so godlike that we got camo in Vanguard now https://t.co/X3kRHzHdqk

There really is no excuse for stuff like this happening in a Call of Duty game at this point. The franchise has had bugs and glitches for years now, and no one seems to have an answer on why.

Many have called for the release of Call of Duty games to slow down and happen less frequently because of this issue. While Vanguard is the most recent edition of the franchise, it makes that point even stronger.

