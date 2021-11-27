A sandstorm glitch is ruining the map Desert Siege in COD Vanguard

COD Vanguard has a new glitch in the Desert Siege map that hinders any vision players might have. Based on a clip circulating around Reddit, the unfortunate glitch causes a sandstorm-like visual to take over the screen and make combat far more difficult.

There have been plenty of bugs within COD Vanguard since the game launched in early November. Some are minimal nuisances, while others like the sandstorm can completely break a match and make the game unplayable. So far, this bug on the Desert Siege map hasn't appeared in other forms of media, but if one player has captured it, then it is sure to have happened before.

What does the Desert Siege sandstorm glitch look like in COD Vanguard?

The sandstorm glitch was brought to reddit by a user named A-Red-Panda. In their title, the clip was labeled as a sandstorm dynamic weather visual bug, which may have been a reference to other shooters that use dynamic weather.

In the COD Vanguard clip, the entire Desert Siege map is shrouded in what appears to be sand. While the best way to describe the visual bug is a sandstorm, it also looks similar to some heavy fog. There is no real movement to the sand or fog like there is in a genuine dynamic weather event like Battlefield 2042 may use.

Based on the COD Vanguard visual bug, it's nearly impossible to see beyond 20 feet, and even then the vision is still poor. Desert Siege is known for having players that hang out on the edges of the map for longshots, and this can completely negate that factor.

Upon death, the desert sandstorm visual bug still remained and seemed like an issue with the given match the the player was in. The issue was remiscent of the solar flares from the overpowering sun in the COD Vanguard beta. It was hard to deal with and was a major visual bug.

Is there a cause for the Desert Siege sandstorm bug?

Considering how rare this sandstorm bug seems in COD Vanguard, there are no comments yet on the visual glitch. However, players in the comments seemed to enjoy the thought of special modes with dynamic weather.

Having sandstorms would certainly offer up different ways to play the Desert Siege map, especially for close quarters fights. Whether COD Vanguard ever gets any real weather effects will remain to be seen.

