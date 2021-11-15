Call of Duty Vanguard crashing on PS4: What should you do?

It's 2021, and the release of a glitch or bug-free game is almost unimaginable right now. Call of Duty Vanguard is also going through a similar situation. Similar to PC players, some PlayStation 4 owners are having a rough time running the game.

Call of Duty Vanguard often crashes on PS4, causing inconvenience to many. Some users are even facing the CE-34878-0 error code and immediately switching out from the game.

Steps to fix Call of Duty Vanguard crash issue on PS4

1) Updating to the latest PS4 firmware

It is always recommended to update the firmware of PlayStation to the latest version. This helps optimize the device with the latest releases, minimizing issues like crashes, random glitches, and bugs.

Apart from that, players should also check frequently if there are available updates for the game. These updates fix the most reported issues with the game.

2) Clearing the cached data of PS4

Clearing the cached data of the PS4 can often help to fix random crashes. Users can easily do this by turning the console off, unplugging it from the power source for 30 seconds, and restarting it.

Often, it has been seen that games start to work correctly after clearing the cache, and the same is recommended for Call of Duty Vanguard on PS4.

3) Rebuilding the PS4 database

Sometimes a corrupt database on the PlayStation is responsible for frequently crashing games since files fail to get verified. Gamers need to follow these steps to rebuild the database on PS4:

Press and hold the Power button for about 3 seconds and turn the console off. The LED light blinks before the PS4 shuts down.

Press and hold the Power button for 7 seconds.

The Power button needs to be released after the second beep.

The Dualshock 4 controller needs to be connected with the USB cable, and the PS button must be pressed.

The Rebuild Database option needs to be selected.

Pressing the X button will start the rebuild.

Players now need to wait for the process to complete.

Call Of Duty Vanguard should be then launched and checked for errors.

4) Reinstalling Call of Duty Vanguard

If everything fails, it is recommended to uninstall the entire game and reinstall it with fresh files. This step has often been reported to fix all the errors since every single sequential file is installed correctly, preventing it from running into any game-breaking errors.

Steps to uninstall Call of Duty Vanguard on PS4:

From the Home Screen, players need to go to the Library

Call of Duty Vanguard should be selected

Click the Options button on the controller

Scroll down and select Delete

Select OK to save the changes

Reinstall the game again from the Play Store

