How to fix Call of Duty: Vanguard lag and FPS drops

Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally out and brings a new story mode and fresh multiplayer experience for the players to enjoy. It’s the eighteenth installment of the long-running FPS franchise, taking gamers back to the era of WWII.

While Sportskeeda was reviewing Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer, a number of problems occurred. It included frame drops followed by stutters and lags, which kind of ruined the experience. This article will suggest some ways of fixing lags and FPS drops in Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

How to fix Call of Duty: Vanguard FPS drops, lag, and stuttering?

How to fix Call of Duty: Vanguard FPS drops?

Players should do the following to fix Call of Duty: Vanguard FPS drops:

Lowering visual settings.

Turn off all kinds of motion blur. These settings are more demanding than others, ultimately resulting in FPS drops.

The game should be running in Fullscreen mode.

Set the Frame-Rate option to the maximum from the game’s settings.

How to fix lag in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Players should do the following to fix the lag issue in Call of Duty: Vanguard:

It should be kept in mind not to download anything or at least pause all downloads during playing the game.

Wait for the launch week to get over. This is the most unstable time for Call of Duty games because of the high demand resulting in laggy servers and FPS drops.

How to fix Call of Duty: Vanguard stutters?

Players should do the following to fix Call of Duty: Vanguard stuttering:

Check the internet connection. It is very important to play the game over a stable internet connection as it helps to reduce stutters.

Capping the frame rate might also help. Turn on V-sync if matters get out of hand.

Check if the system is running at a cool temperature or not. High temperatures often result in stutters ruining the experience of the players.

Install the latest Nvidia or AMD drivers. The latest drivers are generally optimized for the games that recently launched or are coming out.

These fixes generally solve the issues mentioned. If these problems persist, contacting Activision Support would be the next best step. Contacting the official Call of Duty Twitter might also help, and it is also useful for getting various information regarding the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar