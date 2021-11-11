Call of Duty Vanguard keeps crashing: Possible fixes and what to do

Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest iteration of the long-running military shooter series, taking the franchise back to the WWII era. The game is finally out for the players to enjoy, but some have faced frequent crashes since its release.

Call of Duty Vanguard has received relatively positive reviews worldwide, urging gamers to play the game as soon as they get their hands on it. However, some of them have faced the “Scan and Repair” bug with the game's PC version.

This bug either completely disallows players from connecting, or the game keeps on crashing repeatedly. This article is going to discuss some solutions regarding the problems of Call of Duty Vanguard.

Possible fixes for Call of Duty Vanguard continual crashes

Call of Duty Vanguard has been a rough ride for some players since its release, as multiple crash issues have been reported. Some of the reasons might be due to dated drivers, corrupted game files, etc. As a result of which, players were unable to even get into the game despite preordering.

Forcing Call of Duty Vanguard to run on DirectX 11

The crash issue of Call of Duty Vanguard was fixed for some players when they switched back to DirectX 11. It’s a more stable version than DX12 but comes at the cost of sacrificing some features specific to DirectX 12.

Here are the steps to switch back to DX11:

Open Battle.Net Client

Run Call Of Duty Vanguard

Go to Options

Check Additional Command Line Arguments and type -d3d11

Exit and see if the game works

Perform a Clean Boot before launching the game

Sometimes, specific third-party software can prevent Call of Duty Vanguard from running correctly, crashing the game often. Performing a clean boot before playing the game can be a convenient option.

Here are the steps to perform a clean boot:

Press Windows Key + R

Type msconfig and hit Enter

Go to the Services tab

Check Hide all Microsoft services

Click Disable all

Go to the Startup tab and click on Open Task Manager

Disable one task at a time and restart the system

Repairing game files

If everything fails, repairing the existing game files can prove to be fruitful. Here are the steps to scan and repair game files:

Open the Battle.net client

Open the game COD Vanguard by clicking on the icon

Click Options > Scan and Repair > Start Scan

Apart from these mainstream suggestions, some quick fixes are also mentioned below:

Setting Windows Power Options to High-Performance Mode

Disabling GeForce Experience Overlay

Installing latest drivers

Reinstalling the entire game (not quick but saves a lot of hassle).

