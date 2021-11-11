Call of Duty Vanguard players report glitch that allows them to get atomic camo easily

Call of Duty Vanguard, the eighteenth installment of the series, takes the franchise back to WWII. Since its release, players have been enjoying single-player and multiplayer modes equally.

However, several glitches related to multiplayer have been reported within the first week of its launch. The glitches in Call of Duty Vanguard vary from camo, challenge tracking, exploits, frequent crashes, etc.

One particular glitch that players have started to exploit in the PC version is unlocking the Atomic Camo. It is supposed to be unlocked later in the game, but experts have already found a way to equip this skin.

A glitch in Call of Duty Vanguard allows players to unlock the Atomic camo easily

Recently, players have reported a glitch in Call of Duty Vanguard that easily allows them to unlock a very rare camo. This can only be done on the game's PC version involving the wizardry of a controller and a mouse.

To unlock the Atomic Camo, players have to unlock the Gold Camo for every single weapon in Call of Duty Vanguard. A certain Call of Duty leaker and dataminer have discovered this exploit. Having more than 40 weapons in the game and unlocking the Gold Camo for each is no small feat. It takes months of dedication to get through the grind and unlock the Atomic Camo.

Players should prevent themselves from using this exploit since Activision is known for punishing players for the same cause. They should instead follow a legit way of unlocking the skin in-game, thereby avoiding unnecessary nuisances. It should be noted that gamers have the opportunity to grind for camos in both multiplayer and Zombie modes in Call of Duty Vanguard.

The Atomic Camo glitch is a major one and Activision will be patching it sooner rather than later. It also works on the Dark Aether Camo for any gun in the game. It can be very tempting as the skin is one of the rarest of its kind, but players should refrain themselves at any cost from using the exploit.

Call of Duty Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

