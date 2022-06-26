"It's not a buff, it's broken": Call of Duty Warzone fans disappointed with Vanguard weapons in Season 4

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 update has bought tons of new content and substances to the game. From the brand new Fortune's Keep Resurgence map to numerous changes to increase the appeal of Caldera, the new update is teaming up with new possibilities.

The update has also brought new game modes, weapons, vehicles, and many other changes to the game. This update has also brought some significant changes to the gun meta.

Call of Duty Reddit community spotlights issues of the game

Despite all the new content, the returning players of Call of Duty Warzone feel quite unsatisfied with the game's current meta. The lack of choice at the top top-tier is foforcesers to play with Call of Duty Vanguard weapons. This has caused many returning and casual players to feel annoyed about the policies implemented by the developers.

In a recent Reddit post, user u/LeBradyyy commented about his disappointment over the current gun meta of the game. He said that his returning friends are not satisfied with the meta of the game, where they will have to go through the time-consuming process of leveling their Vanguard weapons to be viable in the game.

The stats show that the weapons in Call of Duty Vanguard are much more powerful than the guns of Modern Warfare and Cold Wars. Thus, many casual and returning players feel that the current meta is not suitable for them, and it is better to return to Warzone 2.

Replying to the previous post, Reddit user u/No-Imagination OG vents about the movement buff to the Vanguard weapons that have been a part of the latest Season 4 update.

The Mercenary of Fortune update came with a significant movement buff to one of Vanguard's attachments. This movement speed can be stacked up further by adding other relevant attachments.

This has led to players zooming around the map at a very high speed. The current situation is such that players who are not using a Vanguard weapon are getting slaughtered by their enemies.

Thus, players who don't have the Vanguard integration or their weapons are not leveled-up cannot enjoy the game.

The user u/LeBradyyy further commented that the current meta can be sorted quickly, but the devs are dithering on doing that on purpose. The current meta boosts the sale of both Call of Duty Vanguard and weapon blueprints from the store. So the playerbase feels that the current meta is like this to boost the company's profit margin.

In a Reddit post, users u/pewpeupew commented on the lack of choice in the lack of choice of competitive weapons. After the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 update, Vanguard weapons like NZ-41, H4 Blixen, and Marco 5 are so overpowered that any other gun will lose against it in a firefight.

The player feels that the meta is too narrow and the game experience is becoming more horrible daily.

A comment by a Reddit User (Image via Reddit)

Reddit user u/afavourifyouwill comment on the repeatable game mechanics of the World War 2 era guns of Vanguard. The player explained that he could use various attachments like thermal scopes and underbarrel grenade launchers to make the game much more immersive and fun.

But WW2 era guns don't feel that immersive to players because the core gun mechanics are very repeatable.

A significant number of the playerbase wish to return to modern-era weapons from Modern Warfare and Cold Wars. But this is not possible in the current meta as Vanguard weapons dominate the current meta.

Reddit user u/HallOfTheMountainCop has accurately portrayed the feeling of a huge chunk of the original playerbase. The current game feels very stale, with the tactics and fun gameplay losing in front of response time and movement mechanics. A lot of the playerbase have given up on Warzone and are waiting for Warzone 2 to be released.

Warzone 2 will be a fresh iteration of the game where players must start afresh. The playerbase is hopeful that devs will not repeat the same mistakes of Warzone and that the next game will be the breadth of fresh air for the community.

