Call of Duty Warzone Season 4: Top five loadouts for Fortune's Keep

With the arrival of the latest Call of Duty Season 4 update, the game's meta has witnessed a drastic change. Many weapons that were ideal for the meta of the previous season have been nerfed heavily. However, at the same time, several weapons that were not viable last season have now received major buffs.

With the release of the new Resurgence map of Fortune's Keep, the community is certainly looking forward to some exciting new content. The new map is similar in size to Rebirth Island, but is more diverse in terms of terrain. This is why both close-quarters sub-machine guns (SMG) and mid-to-long-range assault rifles (AR) will play a major role in the latest meta.

Players will need effective weapon combinations to perform well in the new map, as the previous meta is no longer viable. The article below will list out the top five loadouts for players in Fortune's Keep.

Top five loadouts for Call of Duty Fortune's Keep

Fortune's Keep is a brand new map with varied terrain, featuring tight close-quarters combat locations such as in 'Town' and 'Smuggler's Cove' to mid-to-long range engagements in 'Keep' and 'Winery'. Players will need potent loadouts to perform well at various ranges.

This list includes five loadouts that will provide players with enough firepower to perform well on the new Call of Duty Fortune's Keep map.

1) NZ-41 and Sten

The NZ-41 rose to prominence in the previous season of Call of Duty Warzone. Since then, it has become a favored weapon amongst the playerbase as a low-recoil long-range 'beamer.' Fortunately, the Call of Duty Season 4 update introduced even more buffs for this AR. The best attachments for NZ-41 in the new season are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

Barrel - Orbweaver 360mm BC

Foregrip - M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 50 Rounds

Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Rear grip - Polymer Grip

Stock - Orbweaver E-pack

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk 1 - Brace

Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

The second part of this loadout is a fast-firing close-quarters combat (CQC) SMG called the Sten that also received a damage buff with the arrival of the new patch. The best setup for Sten is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Barrel - SA 65mm rapid

Foregrip - M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 36 Rounds Mag

Optics - Slate Reflector

Rear grip - Leather Grip

Stock - Gawain Para

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk 1 - Sleigh of hand

Perk 2 - Quick

2) Cooper Carbine and Armaguerra 43

Cooper Carbine is regarded as the AR with the lowest recoil in the history of Call of Duty Warzone. This useful gun shoots straight with very little deviation in its recoil pattern. Interestingly, Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 buffed this already broken AR even further, making it a must-have for players. The best attachments for the gun are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

Barrel - 22" Custom Cooper

Optics - G16 2.5x

Stock - Cooper Custom Padded

Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Magazine - 9mm 60 rounds Drums

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk1 - Hardscope

Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

The Cooper Carbine is to be paired with the Armaguerra 43 SMG. Although the Armaguerra had a choppy performance in season 3, being on the receiving end of some significant nerfs, players still love this weapon for its consistent performance and excellent recoil control. Fortunately, Season 4 brought in a max damage buff for this weapon, making it viable in the current meta. The ideal attachments for the Armaguerra are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Barrel - Botti 570mm Precisione

Optics - Slate Reflector

Stock - Imerito SA Folding

Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk1 - Hardscope

Perk 2 - Quick

3) Vargo 52 and MAC-10

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 was rough for the Vargo-52 as the gun received various recoil nerfs, making it difficult to use effectively. However, the Season 4 update has given some significant buffs to this AR, improving its muzzle velocity and aim-down-sight (ADS) time. With these changes, it is now a great option for mid-to-long range engagements in Fortune's Keep. The best attachments to make the most out of this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

Barrel - 18.6" Task force

Foregrip - Spetnaz Grip

Magazine - Spetnaz 60 Rnd

Optics - Axial Arms 3x

To completely round off this loadout, a fast-firing short-range SMG is required. The MAC-10, which received major buffs in the Season 4 patch, is the perfect companion for the Vargo-52. The best way to set up the MAC-10 is as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Barrel - 5.9" Task Force

Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Magazine - STANAG 53 Round Drums

Stock - Raider Stock

4) Nikita AVT and PPSh

With the recent buffs that it has received in the Call of Duty Season 4 update, the Nikita AVT is a powerful contender for a long-range beamer rifle. Although the gun was never as popular with the community as a few others, this fact may change very quickly. This fast-firing yet accurate bullpup AR is perfect for players to engage their enemies at mid-to-long ranges. The attachments to use on this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA

Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock - Empress Notch

Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk1 - Brace

Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

The Nikita AVT can be paired with the king of hip fire, the PPSh. The PPSh has been a favorite amongst players who prefer a faster and more aggressive playstyle. At close range, this potent weapon can gun down an entire enemy squad in the blink of an eye. The best attachments for the PPSh are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm BO3P

Optics - Kovalevskaya ISO3P

Stock - Removed Stock

Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip

Magazine - 8mm Nambu 70 Round Mags

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk1 - Tight Grip

Perk 2 - Quick

5) KG M40 and Welgun

Although the KG M40 was not a part of the top-tier meta in the previous season, this AR might turn out to be a great long-range beamer in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 with the massive buffs it has received recently. The best attachments for this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - Mercury Silencer

Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Barrel

Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock - Krausnick 12V

Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Magazine - 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk1 - Sleigh of Hand

Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

To complete this loadout, a close-range SMG with a high fire-rate is vital and the Welgun perfectly fits that bill. Although the Welgun received a slight damage nerf to lower extremities in the Call of Duty Season 4 update, it still remains a very powerful short-range SMG. The best attachments to bring the best out of this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Barrel - 120mm Gawain Short

Optics - Slate Reflector

Stock - Removed stock

Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip - Fabric Grip

Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mag

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk1 - Acrobatic

Perk 2 - Quick

These are currently some of the best weapons in the current Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Update. Players can use any one of these loadouts to wreak havoc on the new Fortune's Keep Resurgence map.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

