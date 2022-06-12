Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded buff makes Cooper Carbine even more overpowered

With Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3's Reloaded patch, Cooper Carbine has come to the forefront of the meta and is now regarded by players as a reliable, fast-firing rifle which beams enemies at mid- to long range.

Cooper Carbine was first introduced with the integration of Call of Duty Vanguard in Warzone, and it was love at first sight for the player base. The presence of very low recoil and and the easily managable pattern itself makes this rifle a treat to go to battle with.

It can be easily regarded as the lowest recoil gun in the current meta. But many players have failed to notice the true hidden meaning behind the 4.55% buff to its bullet velocity.

Exploring the meta build for Cooper Carbine in Call of Duty: Warzone

After Call of Duty Season 3's Reloaded Patch, most players are running the Cooper Carbine in the following loadout:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

Barrel - 22" Custom Cooper

Optics - G16 2.5x

Stock - Cooper Custom Padded

Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Magazine - 9mm 60 rounds Drums

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk1 - Hardscope

Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

This is an all-round loadout that supposedly brings out the best attributes of the gun and enhances them. There is no doubt about the performance of this loadout as players can achieve a very competitive time-to-kill (TTK) of 726ms.

This setup makes the Cooper Carbine an all-around perfect assault rifle (AR) for both Caldera and Rebirth Island.

An adjusted and highly effective build for Cooper Carbine

Call of Duty Warzone streamer "ShawnP" recently featured a new Cooper Carbine loadout in his video. He changed the ammunition type to Compressed Rounds in place of the more commonly used Lengthened Rounds.

He ran the loadout on Rebirth Island and absolutely melted the opposition with it. The complete loadout that he ran was as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

Barrel - 22" Custom Cooper

Optics - Mk. 3 Reflector

Stock - Cooper 45W

Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Magazine - 9mm 60 rounds Drums

Ammunition - Compressed Rounds

Perk1 - Tight Grip

Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

He mentioned that the compressed rounds might decrease the accuracy of the gun. But we can see that the swap of Cooper 45W stock from Cooper Custom Padded stock and the inclusion of Tight Grip perk help compensate for the recoil and accuracy.

Comparing the two loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

After running both the loadouts for stats, we can see that the second loadout gives a better TTK value of 682ms. The following graph shows us a better picture of this value:

A comparison graph of the loadouts' TTK values (Image via sym.gg)

The orange line represents the TTK value of the newly adjusted loadout and the green line shows the TTK value of the commonly used loadout. As observed, the newly adjusted loadout gives better TTK value throughout the board. Thus, we can say that the new loadout of Cooper Carbine performs better, at least on Rebirth Island.

Disclamer: All the stats are taken from sym.gg.

