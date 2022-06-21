Call of Duty Warzone Vanguard Season 4: How to unlock the Vargo-S Assault Rifle

With the announcement of Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, the fanbase is very excited about the four new weapons that will be released with the upcoming patch.

Fans of the Vargo-52, do keep a lookout for the brand new Vargo-S assault rifle (AR) that is coming with the new update. The new AR has been defined as a workhorse weapon with a high fire-rate, a steady aim while firing and a fast reload.

All these are the characteristics of the base weapon itself, so we can imagine how over-powered it will be with all 10 of its attachments. As of right now, this AR has all the qualities of a top tier meta weapon.

Two ways to unlock Vargo-S in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The Vargo-S assault rifle can be unlocked in two ways in the upcoming season of Call of Duty Warzone.

For those who wish to unlock this weapon without spending money, the AR can be unlocked via in-game challenges. Unfortunately, the details of the challenge have not been revealed yet.

Players can also unlock the weapon via purchase upon its arrival. The gun's blueprint can be bought via the store bundle purchase of Call of Duty.

Among the four weapons, Vargo-S won't be available to players on the launch of the patch. The gun is scheduled to be launched in the latter part of the season. The exact date has not been revealed, but we can assume that the gun will be available somewhere during the half-way point of the season.

More information about the patch

Players will also be able to get their hands on a new SMG called Marco 5 which has high mobility and hip fire accuracy. This will be the first Vanguard SMG to sport the Akimbo perk. Along with this, players will be able to get their hands on a high fire-rate but mobile light machine gun (LMG) called the UGM-8. Furthermore, the patch comes with a brand new melee weapon called the Push Dagger.

The patch will feature a new resurgence map called Fortune's Keep along with new additions to the map of Caldera. The game will also see the return of the fan-favourite gun-game mode.

This update also comes with the addition of an Armored SUV to the game. Besides redeploying balloons, existing vehicles and treading on foot, players will also be able to roam around Caldera in this new armoured behemoth.

The armored SUV features a dedicated turret seat along with space for players to use their own loadout weapons. It might be possible for this vehicle to become the preferred transport medium for operators in Call of Duty Warzone.

Along with all this, there will be tons of new content and tweaks that will come as a part of this update.

With the reveal of various information about the upcoming patch, the playerbase is extremely excited about the update. We are eager to know which of the four weapons will be a part of the meta.

June 22 will definitely be an exciting day for the Call of Duty fanbase. Players can't wait to get their hands on the brand new additions coming with the upcoming patch.

