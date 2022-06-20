Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta: Release Date leaked

With the confirmation of the release date for Modern Warfare 2, October 28, 2022, fans of the series are at the peak of their excitement. Moreover, to add to the hype, the release date of the closed beta might have been leaked.

Along with confirming the official release date, Infinity Ward has also offered an official trailer, gameplay video, and more information regarding the game.

The single-player campaign will start where Modern Warfare 2019 left off while also introducing some legendary characters like John "Soap" MacTavish and Simon "Ghost " Riley.

The release of the gameplay video centered around the Dark Water level has left a very positive impression on fans of the series. The game looks crisp with a lot of improvements made to the graphics, environmental physics, and sound effects.

While players will be able to experience the various in-depth actions of the Task Force 141 in the single-player campaign, the multiplayer will also receive a ton of new additions. This includes new movement mechanics like swimming, ledge hanging, ledge hoist, rappeling, and diving to the ground; all of this has been confirmed by the developers.

Modern Warfare 2 close beta release day leaked, taking fans by surprise

The release date of the closed beta of the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer has been leaked by Amazon. Those who have pre-ordered the game will be able to access the closed multiplayer beta, and according to Amazon, the codes for the closed beta will be sent on August 15, 2022.

Though there is no way to confirm the start date of the closed beta, fans can assume that the beta testing will be on date. If that happens, players will be able to get their first hands-on experience of the game in less than 2 months from now.

"Pre-order Modern Warfare Il for any platform by August 15th, 2022 to unlock early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Open Beta. Must be shipped and sold by Amazon. Codes will be sent on August 15th."

The listing has been altered and the mention of August 15 has been removed. But this news will most definitely put the entire playerbase in a frenzy.

Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the next iteration of Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

