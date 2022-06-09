Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reveals new movement mechanics: Swimming, Ledge Hang, Dive, and much more

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 official trailer, the playerbase is on fire. News on tons of new mechanics and content has been released, and the game seems to be developing in a positive direction.

Infinity Ward has revealed new details on the game's multiplayer mode. Amongst them, the devs have confirmed the addition of new movement mechanics.

This article will focus on the new additions to the movement mechanics of the multiplayer title.

New movement mechanics that players will experience in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

Movement mechanics in Modern Warfare 2 have been given a major overhaul. The map is now more accessible to players due to the addition of these brand new mechanics. Let's focus on the ones that have been revealed.

Ledge Hang and Ledge Hoist

Ledge Hang has been added to the game. This means that players can peek over walls and windows while aiming with a pistol rather than just manteling over into a gunfight. This will definitely add a new dimension to the gameplay, as players must also keep an eye out for shots from the ledges.

Hoisting has also been added to the gameplay. This enables players to jump up to higher levels while hanging from a ledge. This will add new exploration avenues to the maps for the operators. Players can now also ledge hang, grab edges, and mantle out of a parachute.

Rappel

The rappel mechanic that has been added will allow players to rappel down the side of a building with full freedom of movement. Operators can rappel down in either the toe-up or the toe-down position. This adds a new avenue for players to reposition quickly.

Dive

Players now have the option to quickly dive onto their belly or behind the cover when being fired upon. This, along with the already present slide mechanic, will allow players to quickly disengage from gunfights and reset their engagement.

Swimming

Swimming is a huge addition to the gameplay. Previously, water bodies were out of bounds. If a player touched the water, they would immediately get eliminated. But with the addition of the swimming mechanic, a new dimension will be added to the player’s playstyle. It will offer new gameplay opportunities like stealth escape and exploration. In Modern Warfare 2, operators can now swim through and underwater.

Pistols and melee weapons are the only lethal options in the underwater scenario, and players can shoot in or out of it. Players from above will also be able to shoot down in the water. The ballistics will also change underwater, and both the bullet velocity and damage will decrease. The deeper one goes underwater, the less likely it is to be seen from the surface.

These are the mechanics that have been revealed so far and will most definitely enhance the gaming experience of the playerbase.

