Call of Duty Warzone: System requirements and full game size in 2022

Call of Duty Warzone recently received the Season 4 update on June 22, 2022, but the playerbase is definitely concerned about the file size of the game on their respective platforms.
Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone is currently live and the update has added tons of brand new content to the game. With the release of the new map of Fortune's Keep and various changes coming to Caldera, the game's community is quite happy with the the latest additions. Furthermore, the update also comes with a new vehicle, weapons, game modes, and much more.
With all the new content being added to the game, it is to be expected that the game's file size will increase accordingly.
File size of Call of Duty Warzone in 2022
Warzone can be played on multiple platforms with the useful crossplay feature available for all of them. Warzone can be played on the 'Windows' operating system for PCs, Microsoft Xbox consoles, and Sony PlayStations. However, the file size of the game differs from platform to platform. The respective file sizes of the base game of Call of Duty Warzone are as follows:
- Windows - 175 GB
- Xbox - 95.29 GB
- Play Station - 100.778 GB
New players can download Warzone on PC from Blizzard's battle.net website. For Xbox, players will have to download the game from Microsoft's xbox.com site. PlayStation users will have to download the game from Sony's playstation.com.
System requirements for Call of Duty Warzone in PC
Call of Duty Warzone is quite a heavy title that requires a powerful system to get the best experience of the game. The minimum PC hardware requirements for playing Call of Duty Warzone are as follows:
- CPU - Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 Processor
- RAM - 8 GB
- OS - Windows 10 64-Bit
- VIDEO CARD - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 (DirectX 12.0 Compatible System)
- SOUND CARD - Necessary
- INTERNET - Broadband Internet Connection
Here are the recommended system requirements for Warzone:
- CPU - Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X Processor
- RAM - 12 GB
- OS - Windows 10 64-bit latest update
- VIDEO CARD - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD Radeon RX 580 (DirectX 12.0 compatible system)
- SOUND CARD - Very Necessary
- INTERNET - Broadband Internet Connection
Here are the competitive system requirements for Warzone:
- CPU - Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- RAM - 16 GB
- OS - Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
- VIDEO CARD - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
- SOUND CARD - Very Necessary
- INTERNET - Broadband Internet Connection
Here are the ultra-high system requirements for Warzone:
- CPU - Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- RAM - 16 GB
- OS - Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
- VIDEO CARD - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- SOUND CARD - Very Necessary
- INTERNET - Broadband Internet Connection
It is also recommended for players to use a Solid State Drive (SSD) as their medium of storage so that the game will load much faster than on a traditional Hard Drive (HDD).