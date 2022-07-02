Call of Duty Warzone: Top 5 loadouts for Rebirth Island after June 30 Season 4 update

The Call of Duty Warzone June 30 Season 4 update has brought Rebirth Island back to the playlist of the game.

Call of Duty Warzone Rebirth Island was highly favored among the playerbase for its fast-paced close-quarter combat. Due to Caldera's uninspiring performance, the map quickly rose to popularity among gamers. This was a good alternative for players who did not like the slow-paced camper infested grounds of Caldera.

Due to the Season 4 update of Call of Duty Warzone, Rebirth Island was taken off the playlist from June 22, as the developers wanted the players to get accustomed to the new map of Fortune's Keep. The embargo stayed for a week and now the fan-favorite Rebirth Island is back for the players to enjoy.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Playlist (Image via Activision)

But the June 30 patch also comes with some changes to the gun meta. As such, players will have to make some minor changes to their custom loadouts to remain highly competitive on Rebirth Island. This article will list five of the best loadouts for players to enjoy the high-mobility adrenaline rush game-style of Rebirth Island.

Top 5 loadouts for Call of Duty Warzone Rebirth Island

Due to the combat environment of Rebirth Island, the optimal loadout should include weapons that have a very short time-to-kill (TTK) value and are good at close quarters. A combination of a good mid-range Assault Rifle (AR) and a close-range Sub-machine Gun (SMG) is usually favored by the playerbase.

Let us take a look at the best loadouts that a player can take to the Rebirth Island.

1) STG44 and Armaguerra 43

Warzone STG44 (Image via Activision)

STG44 received some significant nerfs in the June 22 Season 4 update of Call of Duty Warzone. It received a significant reduction in its long-range engagement ability.

Despite that, it is still a very viable gun in short-to-mid range gunfights. With a very competitive TTK value, this weapon is perfect for the map of Rebirth Island. The best attachments for STG44 are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Krausnick S11S Folding

Krausnick S11S Folding Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Nerves of Steel

Nerves of Steel Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Warzone Armaguerra 43 (Image via Activision)

Armaguerra 43 has been awarded some significant buffs with the arrival of the Season 4 update of Call of Duty Warzone, and can now be considered one of the top-tier meta SMGs.

With a very short TTK value, high mobility, and respectable accuracy, this Vanguard SMG is perfect for tackling the tight corners of Rebirth Island. The best setup for this SMG is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 570mm Precisione

Botti 570mm Precisione Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Quick

2) NZ-41 and H4 Blixen

Warzone NZ-41 (Image via Activision)

NZ-41 has been a proud member of the top-tier meta AR since the latter parts of Season 3 Reloaded patch. The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 patch brought even more significant buffs to this gun, making it a really broken weapon.

The latest June 30 patch has caused the AR to receive some nerf, but despite that, NZ-41 is devastating in the hands of any veteran player. The optimum setup for this gun is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Frenzy

Frenzy Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Warzone H4 Blixen (Image via Activision)

Despite receiving a few nerfs with the June 30 patch of Call of Duty Warzone, the H4 Blixen is still regarded as the best close range SMG. With high damage, steady control, and high mobility, this Vanguard SMG can ruin the day of any opponent it faces.

This high pick-rate SMG is the playerbase's top choice for Rebirth Island. The best attachments to bring the most out of this gun are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - M1915 Stedy

M1915 Stedy Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

3) BAR and Marco 5

Warzone BAR (Image via Activision)

BAR came to Call of Duty Warzone as part of the Vanguard integration and has been an excellent weapon for gunfights along all ranges. This gun has a very competitive TTK value of up to 30 meters, which is the usual maximum range of Rebirth Island gunfights. The best class setup for BAR is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - CGC 30" XL

CGC 30" XL Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - CGC Wire

CGC Wire Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Warzone Marco 5 (Image via Activision)

Marco 5 is the latest SMG that has been added to the game with the Season 4 Update of Call of Duty Warzone. The new gun has, since then, quickly climbed to reach the upper echelons of meta weapons in the game.

It is a highly mobile SMG, using which expert players can shred any enemy in the blink of an eye. Despite acquiring a nerf with the June 30 patch, this gun can quickly remove opposition in the tight corners of Rebirth Island.

Marco 5's best setup is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Gung-ho

Gung-ho Perk 2 - Quick

4) Kar-98 and Cooper Carbine

Warzone Kar98 Marksman Rifle (Image via Activision)

For those who like to do aggressive sniping, Kar-98 is the best choice for Rebirth Island. Despite being on the receiving end of some heavy nerf for some time, Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone has brought some life back to the gun. With a buff to the finch, the marksman rifle is much more viable after the patch.

Despite the lack of one-shot-kill potential, the Kar-98 can easily down anyone by two bullets to the upper torso. The best setup for the marksman Kar-98 is as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Sinsuard Custom 27.6"

Sinsuard Custom 27.6" Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optics - Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Perk 1 - Focus

Warzone Cooper Carbine (Image via Activision)

Cooper Carbine is a great sniper-support AR and is also the holder of the title of AR with the lowest recoil in the Call of Duty Warzone. The Vanguard weapon has come to prominence in the game for its great short-mid range performance since the Season 3 Reloaded patch.

With high accuracy, significant damage and low recoil over its effective range, the Cooper Carbine is highly lethal for its enemies on Rebirth Island. If enemies come too close for players to effectively fight with sniper rifles, they can quickly whip out this fast-firing AR to quickly send the opposition back to the Lobby.

The best attachments for Cooper Carbine are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x / Slate Reflector

G16 2.5x / Slate Reflector Stock - Cooper 45RS

Cooper 45RS Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

5) Vargo 52 and Sten

Warzone Vargo 52 (Image via Activision)

The Vargo 52 can now be regarded as the best non-Vanguard assault rifle in the game. The Season 4 update has introduced some significant buffs to this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War era AR.

With remarkable improvements to muzzle velocity, recoil control, and aim-down-sight (ADS) time, this weapon can erase any adversary it faces. The best attachments for the mid-range engagements of Rebirth Island are as follows:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel - 18.6" Task Force

18.6" Task Force Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine - Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Warzone Sten (Image via Activision)

Sten was not a part of the Call of Duty Warzone meta when it was released in the game. There were too many overpowered weapons at the time for this SMG to shine. Season 4 Update of Call of Duty Warzone has improved the weapon by a significant margin with the addition of some quality buffs.

The best way to play this SMG on Rebirth Island is to use its high mobility to turn this into a high fire-rate strafing weapon. The best setup for the sten is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Gawain 140mm Short

Gawain 140mm Short Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Gawain Folding 43S

Gawain Folding 43S Underbarrel - M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Magazine - 9mm 50 Round Drums*

9mm 50 Round Drums* Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1 - Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2 - Quick

*Players are recommended to shift to the 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags while playing Solos to get better TTK Values.

Players can use the Throwing Knife and Snapshot Grenades as lethal and tactical equipment for their Rebirth Island. For the Three Perk Slots, players can use Cold Blooded, Overkill and Combat Scout, respectively. This will complete the custom loadouts for the players to enjoy in the game of Call of Duty Warzone.

