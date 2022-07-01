Best NZ-41 loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 after the nerf

Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 June 30 update brought some changes to the gun meta. It altered the stats of some weapons, along with a few necessary bug fixes. The latest patch has also enabled lootable perks on Fortune's Keep map.

UGM-8 Light Machine Gun (LMG) and Marco 5 Sub-machine Gun (SMG) received some significant and much-needed nerfs. Both LMG and SMG are the latest guns that have been added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Season 4 update.

But along with these two weapons, the fan-favourite assault rifle (AR) NZ-41 also received some minor nerfs to recoil control and muzzle velocity. According to the playerbase, the gun feels quite competitive despite the nerfs.

NZ-41's best loadout hasn't changed much after Call of Duty Season 4's nerf

NZ-41 came to the forefront of the game's gun meta near the end of Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded when some of its attachments acquired some significant buffs. Since then, this fully automatic AR had been highly advocated by the players for being an excellent mid-range weapon.

Season 4's Mercenaries of Fortune patch bought even more buffs for the gun, making it an absolutely broken weapon. But the most recent June 30 patch has nerfed its muzzle velocity and recoil control.

Despite these changes, the build of the gun will not change significantly. The best attachments for this gun are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Foregrip - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 50 Round Mags

6.5 Sakura 50 Round Mags Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Rear grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Stock - Orbweaver E-pack

Orbweaver E-pack Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

MX Silencer is the appropriate muzzle attachment as it increases the overall recoil control and damage range of the gun. Not only this, the attachment also muzzles the sound from the gun, thus keeping the players off the map when they fire.

Despite getting some nerfs in the latest patch, the Orbweaver 360mm BC is still the best barrel attachment for the gun. Not only does it boost bullet velocity, it also inproves the overall control. Paired with the M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel attachment, the gun becomes very stable during sustained automatic firing.

The 6.5 Sakura 50 Round Mags will give players enough ammunition to melt an entire enemy squad without reloading the magazine, which in-turn increases the firing rate, recoil control, and accuracy of the gun.

The magazine can be partnered with Lengthened-type ammunition. It will significantly boost bullet velocity, thus giving the gun its optimal mid-range killing potential.

To`round up the build, the Orbweaver E Pack stock should be used along with the Hatched Rear-grip. These two attachments will give the NZ-41 a significant increase in accuracy, horizontal and vertical recoil control, along with flinch resistance. These particular attachments are the core components of this build.

Players can choose the optics depending on their personal preference, but the SVT-40 PU 3-6x Scope is a really good recommendation. Fo Perk 1, Brace is the most useful as it will keep the gun steady during the initial firing. For Perk 2, Fully Loaded should be the go-to as it will enable players to start with the maximum ammunition count for this gun.

The NZ-41 can be easily paired with a fast-firing SMG to take care of short-range engagements. For Custom-loadout perks in Call of Duty Warzone, players can use E.O.D., Overkill, and Combat Scout in their respective slots.

E.O.D. will keep players safe from non-killstreak explosives, while Overkill will allow them to equip two primary weapons. Combat Scout will help the players in keeping track of their enemies during gunfights.

