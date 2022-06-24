Call of Duty Warzone Season 4: Top 5 SMGs for Fortune's Keep

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch has gone live recently and there has been tons of new content for the playerbase to experience.

From the various changes to the Call of Duty Warzone Caldera map to the release of the brand new Fortune's Keep Resurgence map, gamers are having a grand time experiencing the new novelties.

Developers have also added four brand-new weapons as part of this update. Besides all this, there have been tons of new things for the players to enjoy.

But the new update brings a shift in the meta, and there have been a lot of adjustments made to the various stats of the weapons. The fast-firing close-range meta of SMGs has also seen some drastic changes.

In this article, we will list the top five SMGs for players to tackle the tight close-quarter-combat (CQC) situation on the map of Fortune's Keep.

Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty is filled with enclosed spaces, giving rise to fast-paced gunfights in close quarters

Players will need high mobility SMGs that have very fast time-to-kill (TTK) to excel in such situations. So without further ado, let's look at the top five SMGs players can equip to tackle the new map of Fortune's Keep.

1) Marco 5

Marco 5 is a brand new SMG that has been added to the Call of duty Warzone as part of the Season 4 update. It is a high mobility SMG with excellent close-range stopping power. This is also the first SMG in Call of Duty Warzone to sport the Akimbo perk. The best attachments for Marco 5 are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Barrel - Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Foregrip - M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine - 9mm 48 Round Drums

Optics - Slate Reflector

Rear grip - Taped grip

Stock - Imerito FR

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk 1 - Momentum

Perk 2 - Quick

2) MAC 10

MAC 10 came to Call of Duty Warzone as a part of the Black Ops Cold War integration and has received a massive buff in Season 4. It has a high rate of fire that can delete entire enemy squads with proper attachments. The best way to set up this weapon is as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Barrel - 5.9" Task Force

Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Magazine - STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

Stock - Raider Stock

3) Armaguerra 43

Armaguerra 43 is a very reliable SMG that came to Call of Duty Warzone as part of the Vanguard integration. This was an excellent mid-range SMG in the previous Season, but Season 4 brought a nerf and buff to this SMG. The gun received a nerf for its mid-range damage but a substantial buff for its short-range damage. Thus, this gun is now an excellent weapon for CQC engagements. The best attachments for this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Barrel - Botti 570mm Precisione

Foregrip - M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags

Optics - Slate Reflector

Rear grip - Polymer Grip

Stock - Imerito SA Folding

Ammunition - lengthened

Perk 1 - Hardscope

Perk 2 - Quick

4) H4 Blizen

H4 Blixen was added to Call of Duty Warzone in the latter part of the Season 3 Reloaded patch. When the gun was added, it was a broken SMG with a monstrous TTK. It quickly raised itself to be a part of the top-tier meta. Season 4 bought this gun a nerf for mid-range damage, but it is still a top-tier close-range SMG. The best setup for H4 Blixen is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Barrel - Jonsson 9" RMK

Foregrip - M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mag

Optics - Slate Reflector

Rear grip - Fabric Grip

Stock - Removed Stock

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk 1 - Fleet

Perk 2 - Quick

5) MP40

Vanguard MP40 has been a favorite among the playerbase for its very consistent performance. Season 3 Reloaded patch made this gun a top-tier SMG that could be seen in the hands of a lot of players. This gun has a competitive TTK value in close-range and is still viable in Season 4. Its high mobility, impressive fire rate, and ease of use make this gun perfect for tackling close quarters of Fortune's Keep. The best setup for MP40 is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Barrel - Krausnick 317mm O4B

Foregrip - Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Optics - Krausnick ISO1M

Rear grip - Fabric Grip

Stock - Removed stock

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk 1 - Steady

Perk 2 - Quick

These five SMGs are the best performing in the current Season 4 meta, and any player would love to have them as part of their custom loadout for the map of Fortune's Keep.

