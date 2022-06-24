Call of Duty Warzone Season 4: Top 5 SMGs for Fortune's Keep

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch has gone live recently and there has been tons of new content for the playerbase to experience.
From the various changes to the Call of Duty Warzone Caldera map to the release of the brand new Fortune's Keep Resurgence map, gamers are having a grand time experiencing the new novelties.
Developers have also added four brand-new weapons as part of this update. Besides all this, there have been tons of new things for the players to enjoy.
But the new update brings a shift in the meta, and there have been a lot of adjustments made to the various stats of the weapons. The fast-firing close-range meta of SMGs has also seen some drastic changes.
In this article, we will list the top five SMGs for players to tackle the tight close-quarter-combat (CQC) situation on the map of Fortune's Keep.
Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty is filled with enclosed spaces, giving rise to fast-paced gunfights in close quarters
Players will need high mobility SMGs that have very fast time-to-kill (TTK) to excel in such situations. So without further ado, let's look at the top five SMGs players can equip to tackle the new map of Fortune's Keep.
1) Marco 5
Marco 5 is a brand new SMG that has been added to the Call of duty Warzone as part of the Season 4 update. It is a high mobility SMG with excellent close-range stopping power. This is also the first SMG in Call of Duty Warzone to sport the Akimbo perk. The best attachments for Marco 5 are as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Foregrip - M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine - 9mm 48 Round Drums
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Rear grip - Taped grip
- Stock - Imerito FR
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Perk 1 - Momentum
- Perk 2 - Quick
2) MAC 10
MAC 10 came to Call of Duty Warzone as a part of the Black Ops Cold War integration and has received a massive buff in Season 4. It has a high rate of fire that can delete entire enemy squads with proper attachments. The best way to set up this weapon is as follows:
- Muzzle - Agency Suppressor
- Barrel - 5.9" Task Force
- Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight
- Magazine - STANAG 53 Rnd Drum
- Stock - Raider Stock
3) Armaguerra 43
Armaguerra 43 is a very reliable SMG that came to Call of Duty Warzone as part of the Vanguard integration. This was an excellent mid-range SMG in the previous Season, but Season 4 brought a nerf and buff to this SMG. The gun received a nerf for its mid-range damage but a substantial buff for its short-range damage. Thus, this gun is now an excellent weapon for CQC engagements. The best attachments for this weapon are as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Botti 570mm Precisione
- Foregrip - M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Rear grip - Polymer Grip
- Stock - Imerito SA Folding
- Ammunition - lengthened
- Perk 1 - Hardscope
- Perk 2 - Quick
4) H4 Blizen
H4 Blixen was added to Call of Duty Warzone in the latter part of the Season 3 Reloaded patch. When the gun was added, it was a broken SMG with a monstrous TTK. It quickly raised itself to be a part of the top-tier meta. Season 4 bought this gun a nerf for mid-range damage, but it is still a top-tier close-range SMG. The best setup for H4 Blixen is as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Jonsson 9" RMK
- Foregrip - M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mag
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Rear grip - Fabric Grip
- Stock - Removed Stock
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Perk 1 - Fleet
- Perk 2 - Quick
5) MP40
Vanguard MP40 has been a favorite among the playerbase for its very consistent performance. Season 3 Reloaded patch made this gun a top-tier SMG that could be seen in the hands of a lot of players. This gun has a competitive TTK value in close-range and is still viable in Season 4. Its high mobility, impressive fire rate, and ease of use make this gun perfect for tackling close quarters of Fortune's Keep. The best setup for MP40 is as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Krausnick 317mm O4B
- Foregrip - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags
- Optics - Krausnick ISO1M
- Rear grip - Fabric Grip
- Stock - Removed stock
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Perk 1 - Steady
- Perk 2 - Quick
These five SMGs are the best performing in the current Season 4 meta, and any player would love to have them as part of their custom loadout for the map of Fortune's Keep.