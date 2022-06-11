Call of Duty Warzone: Best loadout for beginners after Season 3 Reloaded patch

For players who have just started playing Call of Duty Warzone, the game may look very intimidating. This is why choosing the right weapon and class setup is vital for an enjoyable gaming experience.
With access to all 3 integrations in the game, selecting the right gun combination can be difficult for newbies. Choosing the right weapons will help players get more kills and experience to level up faster. Obviously, selecting a weapon with good recoil management and high fire rate is a must for new players. This will help reduce the margin for error, allowing players to survive longer in the game. Without further delay, let's take a look at the ideal weapon choices for beginners in Call of Duty Warzone.
Best loadout for Call of Duty Warzone novices - STG-44 and MP40
For those players who are starting Warzone with a fresh copy of Call of Duty Vanguard, the considerable amount of weapons that are inaccessible might be unnerving. Fortunately, the STG-44 is a near-perfect assault rifle (AR) to start with. The gun is highly favored by many for its substantial damage in mid-to-long-range combat with good recoil pattern and control. Fortunately, the gun is available from the very start and players won't have to grind levels to make it viable in the game. The best loadouts for STG-44 are as follows:
- Muzzle - F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel - VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic - Slate Reflector
- Stock - VDD Weighted
- Underbarrel - M3 Ready Grip
- Magazine - .30 Russian Short
- Ammo Type - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Stippled grip
- Perk 1 - Vital Proficiency
- Perk 2 - On-hand
However, for close-range battles, the MP40 is the go-to sub-machine gun (SMG). This Call of Duty weapon is one of the best when it comes to engagements within an enclosed space or a building. With a high rate of fire and good recoil control, this SMG is perfect for beginners to handle close quarters combat. Players should avoid using this gun for long range engagements because of its significant damage falloff. The loadout for MP40 is as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Krausnick 317MM 04B
- Optic - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip
- Magazine - 9mm 64 Round Drums
- Ammo Type - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Stippled Grip
- Perk 1 - Brace
- Perk 2 - Quick
Best long range loadout for beginners - Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle and PPSh-41
For players who like to engage enemies from afar, a sniper rifle coupled with a SMG is the way to go. For beginners, the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle is a great way to get accustomed to sniping in Call of Duty Warzone. It is a semi-auto sniper rifle that deals decent damage. After the Call of Duty Season 3 reloaded patch, Gorenko is one of the few weapons left that can kill an enemy with one shot. A shot to the head will insta-kill any opponent, with 2 torso shots being enough to send an enemy back into the lobby. Being a semi-auto sniper rifle, it takes very little time for a follow-up shot. This allows beginners to refine their aim as they will be able to quickly shoot again even if they miss their first shot. For best results, the Gorenko is to be kitted with the following attachments:
- Muzzle - Mercury Silencer
- Barrel - 420mm Empress
- Optic - Personal Preference (Long Range)
- Stock - Reinforced Stock
- Underbarrel - Bipod
- Magazine - 13mm AM 10 Round Mags
- Ammo Type - FMJ Rounds
- Rear Grip - Leather Grip
- Perk 1 - Shrouded
- Perk 2 - Deep Breath
While the Gorenko can take care of enemies at a distance, it has to be paired with a fast SMG for close range engagements, with the PPSh-41 being a very good partner to the sniper rifle. With one of the fastest fire-rates in the game, this SMG will mow down anyone that comes in front of it. With the 7.62 mm Gorenko 71 Round Mag, and additional attachments to improve ADS and hipfire spread, this gun is perfect for deleting an entire squad without reloading. The best attchments for setting up this SMG are:
- Muzzle - Mercury Silencer
- Barrel - ZAC 300MM
- Optic - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Empress Custom
- Underbarrel - SMLE Pistol Grip
- Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 71 Round Mag
- Ammo Type - Hollow Point
- Rear Grip - Rubber Grip
- Perk1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - Quick
Best Perk setup for Beginners
For beginners, the best perk setup for the current meta of Call of Duty Warzone has to be E.O.D., Overkill, and Amped. E.O.D. will keep players from instantly dying to explosives. Ever since Vanguard's integration into Warzone, all lethal equipment has received buffs, making E.O.D. as the first perk slot a necessity. Overkill is a no-brainer as it is necessary to play the game with double primary weapons. Finally, Amped will help new players tremendously by allowing them to quick-swap their weapons.
With these class setups, the new players will have a better chance of surviving the stiff competition in Call of Duty Warzone. Hopefully, their playing experience will be smooth, likely free of rage and frustration.