Call of Duty Warzone: Best loadout for beginners after Season 3 Reloaded patch

For players who have just started playing Call of Duty Warzone, the game may look very intimidating. This is why choosing the right weapon and class setup is vital for an enjoyable gaming experience.

With access to all 3 integrations in the game, selecting the right gun combination can be difficult for newbies. Choosing the right weapons will help players get more kills and experience to level up faster. Obviously, selecting a weapon with good recoil management and high fire rate is a must for new players. This will help reduce the margin for error, allowing players to survive longer in the game. Without further delay, let's take a look at the ideal weapon choices for beginners in Call of Duty Warzone.

Best loadout for Call of Duty Warzone novices - STG-44 and MP40

For those players who are starting Warzone with a fresh copy of Call of Duty Vanguard, the considerable amount of weapons that are inaccessible might be unnerving. Fortunately, the STG-44 is a near-perfect assault rifle (AR) to start with. The gun is highly favored by many for its substantial damage in mid-to-long-range combat with good recoil pattern and control. Fortunately, the gun is available from the very start and players won't have to grind levels to make it viable in the game. The best loadouts for STG-44 are as follows:

Muzzle - F8 Stabilizer

Barrel - VDD 760mm 05B

Optic - Slate Reflector

Stock - VDD Weighted

Underbarrel - M3 Ready Grip

Magazine - .30 Russian Short

Ammo Type - Lengthened

Rear Grip - Stippled grip

Perk 1 - Vital Proficiency

Perk 2 - On-hand

However, for close-range battles, the MP40 is the go-to sub-machine gun (SMG). This Call of Duty weapon is one of the best when it comes to engagements within an enclosed space or a building. With a high rate of fire and good recoil control, this SMG is perfect for beginners to handle close quarters combat. Players should avoid using this gun for long range engagements because of its significant damage falloff. The loadout for MP40 is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Barrel - Krausnick 317MM 04B

Optic - Slate Reflector

Stock - Krausnick 33M Folding

Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Magazine - 9mm 64 Round Drums

Ammo Type - Lengthened

Rear Grip - Stippled Grip

Perk 1 - Brace

Perk 2 - Quick

Best long range loadout for beginners - Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle and PPSh-41

For players who like to engage enemies from afar, a sniper rifle coupled with a SMG is the way to go. For beginners, the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle is a great way to get accustomed to sniping in Call of Duty Warzone. It is a semi-auto sniper rifle that deals decent damage. After the Call of Duty Season 3 reloaded patch, Gorenko is one of the few weapons left that can kill an enemy with one shot. A shot to the head will insta-kill any opponent, with 2 torso shots being enough to send an enemy back into the lobby. Being a semi-auto sniper rifle, it takes very little time for a follow-up shot. This allows beginners to refine their aim as they will be able to quickly shoot again even if they miss their first shot. For best results, the Gorenko is to be kitted with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Mercury Silencer

Barrel - 420mm Empress

Optic - Personal Preference (Long Range)

Stock - Reinforced Stock

Underbarrel - Bipod

Magazine - 13mm AM 10 Round Mags

Ammo Type - FMJ Rounds

Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Perk 1 - Shrouded

Perk 2 - Deep Breath

While the Gorenko can take care of enemies at a distance, it has to be paired with a fast SMG for close range engagements, with the PPSh-41 being a very good partner to the sniper rifle. With one of the fastest fire-rates in the game, this SMG will mow down anyone that comes in front of it. With the 7.62 mm Gorenko 71 Round Mag, and additional attachments to improve ADS and hipfire spread, this gun is perfect for deleting an entire squad without reloading. The best attchments for setting up this SMG are:

Muzzle - Mercury Silencer

Barrel - ZAC 300MM

Optic - Slate Reflector

Stock - Empress Custom

Underbarrel - SMLE Pistol Grip

Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 71 Round Mag

Ammo Type - Hollow Point

Rear Grip - Rubber Grip

Perk1 - Tight Grip

Perk 2 - Quick

Best Perk setup for Beginners

For beginners, the best perk setup for the current meta of Call of Duty Warzone has to be E.O.D., Overkill, and Amped. E.O.D. will keep players from instantly dying to explosives. Ever since Vanguard's integration into Warzone, all lethal equipment has received buffs, making E.O.D. as the first perk slot a necessity. Overkill is a no-brainer as it is necessary to play the game with double primary weapons. Finally, Amped will help new players tremendously by allowing them to quick-swap their weapons.

With these class setups, the new players will have a better chance of surviving the stiff competition in Call of Duty Warzone. Hopefully, their playing experience will be smooth, likely free of rage and frustration.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far