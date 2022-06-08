Best perks to run in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Perks have been part of the Call of Duty franchise for a long time and are likely to continue even longer. The proper choice of perks is essential, as these unique abilities can turn the tide between winning or losing a match.

In Call of Duty Warzone, perks are associated with the custom classes. Thus, users should pick those that complement the playstyle of that particular loadout.

For example, choosing the Tracker perk with a sniper loadout is useless as players will be hunting enemies from a distance. At the same time, a combination of Restock and Combat Scout with snapshot grenades is the bane of users in the current meta.

Most potent perks in Call of Duty Warzone season 3

Season 3 of Call of Duty came with a substantial shift in the meta. Be it Caldera or Rebirth Island, a proper choice of perks is necessary for gamers to survive and thrive.

Here is a list of the best perks for the three slots in the loadout.

Perk Slot 1

E.O.D

Running E.O.D. is a must for all players who prefer a slower playstyle. This perk reduces the damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire by 45%.

The integration of Vanguard brought with it a buff in all the lethal equipment. So, running with the perk will likely save users from that insta-death from explosives.

If gamers prefer to hold down a building, E.O.D. will save their lives when grenades are chucked at them. It also negates the shrapnel perk.

Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded is a handy perk that makes players undetectable to AI targeting systems and thermal scopes. It is an interesting perk as it is the direct counter of the high alert and combat scout perk.

With all of this in mind, users have lots of reasons to use Cold Blooded. This perk is an absolute must for running around in Caldera.

Serpentine

The Serpentine is another fascinating perk that reduces the damage from bullets, fire, and explosives by 20% while sprinting. Remember that this damage reduction is only on the base health, not the armor.

With the recent upgrade in the health pool, a lot of fast and aggressive gamers are equipped with this perk. It will save the lives of those with that slight increase in time to kill (TTK).

Perk Slot 2

Restock

In the current meta of Call of Duty Warzone, Restock is the favorite of many players. Restock recharges all the equipment on players over 25 seconds except stim (60 seconds).

The combination of snapshot grenades with Restock and Combat Scout is an absolute menace. With this, users can easily all-bang the entire enemy squad with FMJ-type ammo.

Those who camp in high rises or buildings adore this perk as it enables them to cover all their blindsides with claymores.

Overkill

This perk is the favorite of the entire gamer base. Overkill allows them to equip two custom primary weapons right away.

With this perk, players can cover the entire engagement range with proper weapons (for example, a short to mid-range SMG with a sniper rifle for the long-range). Advanced users routinely grab a loadout with Overkill, allowing them to carry two primary weapons.

Then, as the game advances, they can grab another loadout with a different tier 2 perk. Of course, the second primary weapon will be dropped, but that doesn't mean they can't pick it back up.

Thus, gamers can carry two primary weapons while equipped with other helpful tier 2 perks.

Tempered

Tempered is another useful tier 2 perk in Call of Duty Warzone. When outfitted with this perk, players can maximize their armor with just two plates instead of three, reaching maximum armor more quickly.

Users can momentarily disengage, plate up, and reset their engagement in a chaotic gunfight. Another aspect of this perk is that it fills the armor plates when obtained.

The armor plate reserve also lasts longer as two plates are enough to fill the armor gauge instead of three. Aggressive gamers are highly recommended to use this perk.

Perk Slot 3

Combat Scout

Combat Scout is a newer perk in Call of Duty Warzone and is generally paired with an LMG or Assault Rifle. This nifty perk briefly highlights the enemies that players damage, not just to themselves but to the entire squad.

Hence, the entire squad will know where the damaged enemy is, and they can welcome them with a wall of bullets. This does away with needing a specific callout, as the enemy is pinged in real time for about a second.

Amped

The title of the most practical perk of Call of Duty Warzone goes to Amped. It allows for faster weapon swaps and rocket launcher reload speed.

Being able to swap weapons faster mid-battle can determine the outcome of the gunfight in favor of users. This is especially true if they have to reload mid-battle.

Amped is an absolute must in mid-to-close range engagements, more so when using a rocket launcher.

Tracker

Last on this list is Tracker. This perk temporarily highlights the enemy's footprints for around 15 to 20 meters. It is beneficial to track down opponents who have disappeared in densely populated buildings or a confusing wooded area.

When paired with an SMG or Shotgun, this perk can be very effective in Call of Duty Warzone.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far