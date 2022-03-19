Following overwhelming support from Warzone players, Raven Software might be bringing major changes to player health

Warzone has changed a lot from the point when Activision launched the game. Some of the changes have been stand-alone related to the Battle Royale game, while others have been made based on integrations from other Call of Duty titles. Raven Software has often made changes and additions based on player feedback. A significant change involving Time To Kill (TTK) could be on its way.

Warzone has tweaked features based on player feedback. It has sometimes been in the form of weapon buffs and nerfs. Other times, it has been related to adding popular modes or playlists. This time, if Raven Software's poll results are to be interpreted, players could soon get a change in the core gameplay.

Raven Software could increase the health of players in Warzone

Time To Kill has always been up for debate regarding Warzone. The maximum health of players in Vanguard was increased by 50% to 150. This buff is exclusive to the Vanguard Royale mode only.

Interestingly, Raven Software conducted a poll on March 17, which asked the players about their preference. There were two options in the pole that asked if players like the current health pool or that of Vanguard Royale.

The poll has now ended, and it got over 75,000 votes, with an overwhelming number preferring a higher health pool. 72% of the poll respondents said they prefer the larger health pool available in Vanguard Battle Royale.

This is perhaps because the game has a pretty low TTK at the moment with most weapons. An important thing to note is that Raven Software may just be conducting a typical poll.

However, it would be strange to think that Raven would have done this poll if they didn't want to incorporate it. The tweet also states that the developers are collecting feedback for Warzone season two reloaded.

It's not yet known when the change will appear if it does. Unless the developers reveal the patch notes for Warzone season two reloaded, there's no guaranteed way of knowing that.

Only time will tell if the change appears in Warzone in the near future. If it does, it'll be pretty interesting to see how it works in the game's current state. Longer TTKs may be suitable for casual players compared to hardcore ones. The TTK will also depend not only on the base health but on other changes that will be made to the game in the coming days.

