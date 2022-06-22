Call of Duty Warzone: 2-shot Oden meta

The current Call of Duty Warzone meta boasts some impressive assault rifles. ARs like NZ-41, BAR, Cooper Carbine, and STG44 dominate the list.

However, for those players who wish to experience something different from mainstream meta, the Oden is the sleeper weapon to try out.

Since its release, the Oden has not been liked much by the userbase because of its extreme recoil. But this weapon has been known for its nightmarish damage output since its launch with the Modern Warfare integration.

But for gamers willing to give a little time and effort to learn to manage its atrocious recoil, it will be a very rewarding gun.

Fast TTK loadout for Oden in Call of Duty Warzone

This firearm has an extreme amount of recoil to manage, so attachments which be selected to help in that regard. The best class setup for the Oden is as follows:

Muzzle - Colossus Suppressor

Colossus Suppressor Barrel - Oden Factory 810mm

Oden Factory 810mm Optic - VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 30 Round Mags

The Colossus Suppressor plays an integral part in this loadout for Oden. It not only muffles the sound from the gun but also helps increase the damage range and recoil control.

The weapon is to be fitted with the Oden Factory 810mm Barrel. It will be an essential part of the build because not only will it increase the damage range and recoil control, but this barrel will also increase the bullet velocity of the gun.

The VLK 3.0x Optics also plays a significant part in the build. Not only does it give the weapon a three-time zoom, but it also helps reduce the visual recoil while firing the gun.

Commando Foregrip is the best attachment for the underbarrel section. The attachment helps improve the recoil stabilization and increases the aiming stability.

The Oden comes with a 20-round magazine by default, which is inadequate for the current gameplay scenario. So it is recommended to use the 30 Rounds Mags to get optimal results.

Oden is not a good weapon for beginners. It will take a veteran player quite skilled to use this heavy, slow-firing gun to its optimal potential.

TTK comparison with top meta guns

The Oden's average TTK comparison in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via sym.gg)

The graph shows that the Oden provides better TTK values than most meta weapons in the current season of Call of Duty Warzone.

A TTK value of 831ms over 50 meters is extremely impressive. Enemies will hardly have time to react before they are mowed down by the terrifying damage caused by this gun.

The Oden's headshot TTK comparison in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via sym.gg)

A look at the graph above shows an even more ridiculous TTK value. It shows the two-headshot-kill potential of the firearm. Enemies won't know what happened to them before they are knocked or killed.

Best perks for Oden

The best Call of Duty Warzone perks to pair Oden with are E.O.D., Overkill, and Combat Scout. E.O.D. will reduce the damage taken from lethal equipment.

Overkill is necessary as users will need to pair the Oden with a short-range weapon. Low TTK SMGs should be their secondary primary weapon.

Combat Scout will ping the locations of enemies who have been damaged to the entire squad. It will also help get those sweet 'wall-bang' kills.

The Oden looks to be a tough competitor for the current meta weapons. Despite being a low mobility and high ADS weapon, it will be a mighty firearm in the hands of skilled gamers.

Disclaimer: All the stats in this article are taken from sym.gg.

