Top 5 Call of Duty Warzone meta builds

With the recent patch in Call of Duty Warzone, there has been a shift in the meta. Players have 300 health points on all the maps, so the choice of weapons has also changed for the user base.

With Warzone Pacific Season 3 in full swing, the list of meta weapons is ever-shifting. It is essential to choose the proper gun that suits the playstyle. But the abundance of choices makes it hard for users to select the ideal firearm to take on the battlefield.

Hence, here are the five most potent meta weapons from the current Call of Duty Warzone season. They have been chosen based on their pick-rate by the gamer base, ease to use, and, most importantly, have very competitive time-to-kill (TTK) values.

These meta builds will help players excel in Call of Duty Warzone

5) H4 Blixen

H4 Blixen is the latest SMG added to Call of Duty Warzone. It is a hard-hitting gun doing great in the hands of the user base.

The Blixen is the best SMG in the current meta of Warzone. It has great control and TTK value and is highly mobile. Here are the attachments to bring the most out of this gun:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Barrel - Jonsson 9" RMK

Optics - Slate Reflector

Stock - Removed Stock

Underbarrel - M1941 hand Stop

Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Ammunition - Lengthened

Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perk 2 - Quick

This loadout is tuned to maximize the best aspects of Call of Duty's Blixen. The Recoil Booster will increase the fire rate, and the Jonsson 9" RMK barrel will help raise the damage and damage range of the weapon.

Removed Stock is recommended as it will increase the movement speed while giving less sprint-to-fire and ADS time. The M1941 Hand Stop will improve the accuracy and recoil control of the SMG.

The 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags are integral to the build as they improve the gun's recoil control and ADS time. It also gives a headshot damage multiplier, increasing the weapon's damage counter even further.

Lengthened Ammunition improves the bullet velocity, whereas the Polymer Rear-Grip will enhance the accuracy and recoil of the weapon while firing.

This loadout is an absolute menace in the hands of a good, experienced player.

4) QBZ - 83

The QBZ - 83 is the sleeper weapon on this list. The Call of Duty Black Ops era gun has never been part of the meta, but with overall buffs, it is now one of the game's best long-range assault rifles (ARs).

The firearm is not very effective below 30 meters, but this gun can't go wrong in the 30-70 meter range. The slight S firing pattern of the weapon makes it relatively easy to control, and here are the attachments:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Barrel - 15.5" Task Force

Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel - Field Agent grip

Magazine - STANAG 60 Rnd Drum

A very basic Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War loadout is used for this gun. It is so because the weapon itself is a straightforward AR that doesn't have any significant quirk.

Agency Suppressor will muffle the sound while keeping players off the enemy radar while improving vertical recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. The 15.5" Task Force Barrel and the Field Agent Grip will improve the gun's vertical and horizontal recoil control.

The barrel will further increase the velocity and damage range of the bullets. The Axial Arms 3x optics and the STANAG 60 Rnd Drum Magazine will improve the gun even more.

This AR should be paired with a fast-firing SMG to take care of the short-range engagements.

3) Vargo 52

With all the nerfs to the XM4 in the Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded patch, the Vagro 52 is undoubtedly the most preferred Call of Duty Cold War AR within the user base.

With an even better fire rate and base recoil than the XM4, it is one of the dominant weapons of the current patch. The Vargo is a straightforward Cold War AR, so it will be pretty similar to the QBZ:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

Barrel - 18.6" Task Force

Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel - Spetsnaz grip

Magazine - Spetsnaz 60 Rounds

The GRU Suppressor is used to muffle sounds, along with increasing vertical recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. The 18.4" Task Force Barrel will improve the vertical and horizontal recoil control and increase the damage range and bullet velocity.

The Spetsnaz Grip increases the recoil control of the weapon even further. The Spetsnaz 60 Rounds mag gives adequate amounts of bullets to mow down an entire squad.

The Vargo is a magnificent AR for mid to long-range engagement. It is the favored pick for a huge chunk of the Call of Duty gamer base.

2) BAR

The BAR came to Call of Duty Warzone as part of the Vanguard integration. Since then, it has turned into a favorite among skilled veterans.

The weapon hits like a train at any range and has high accuracy. The choice of ten attachment slots makes it a very versatile weapon:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

Barrel - CGC 30" XL

Optic - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock - CGC Wire

Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine - 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mag

Ammunition - Lengthened

Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Perk 1 - Hard Scope

Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

It starts with the MX Silencer, which helps improve the horizontal and vertical recoil control and damage range while keeping players off the map while firing. The CGC 30" XL barrel plays an integral part of the build as not only does it improve recoil control and damage value, but it also helps stabilize the gun while scoped.

The BAR is a heavy weapon, so CGC Wire stock will help reduce sprint-to-fire and movement time. The M1941 hand stop will increase the accuracy and recoil control.

The 8mm Klauser 40 rounds magazine and the Lengthened ammunition complete the build by reducing the ADS time while increasing the fire rate and movement speed.

1) STG44

The STG44 is, without a doubt, the best gun in the current Call of Duty Warzone season. With very low recoil and high damage value, users can't go wrong with this gun.

But with proper attachments, this weapon will shred any enemy who comes in front of it:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

Barrel - VDD 760mm 05B

Optic - G16 2.5x scope

Stock - VDD 27 Precision

Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 60 Round Mags

Ammunition - Lengthened

Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Perk 1 - Nerves of Steel

Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

The STG44 is one of the best all-round weapons in the current meta of Warzone. The MX Silencer will muffle fire sound while reducing the recoil and improving the damage range.

The VDD 760mm 05B barrel will further improve upon them while making the gun more stable while scoped and increasing the bullet velocity. The Precision stock will decrease the horizontal recoil and ADS time, and the hand stop will increase the recoil control and accuracy.

The Gorenko mag with lengthened ammunition will finish the build. Thus, gamers get an STG44 loadout that will help mow down their enemies with absolute ease.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far