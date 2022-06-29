Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 : Top 5 long range weapons for Caldera

With the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Update, the gun meta of the game has seen some significant changes. The Call of Duty Warzone 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch has bought tons of new changes to the in-game meta.

The new update brings with it new game modes, changes to maps, weapons, vehicles, and a lot more. The latest patch also includes a brand new Resurgence map called Fortune's Keep.

Caldera's map also saw some significant changes done to it. The developers have listened to the grievances of the playerbase and have made some much-needed changes to the map. Tons of new micro-POIs (Point-of-Interest) have been scattered throughout the map, giving the players fresh locations to visit.

The map now has 50% lesser vegetation and foliage, and according to the playerbase, that is a welcome change. All these changes have turned Caldera into a paradise for those who prefer long-range gunfights. Here are the top five long-range weapons that every player would love to have in their loadouts.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 long range weapons for Call of Duty Warzone Caldera

5) NZ-41

The Season 3 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone brought the NZ-41 assault rifle (AR) to the forefront of the meta. The playerbase loves it for its accuracy and low recoil over mid to long ranges.

The dominance of this rifle near the end of the previous season made the playerbase think that this gun would be nerfed in the next patch. Fortunately, the opposite has happened, and the NZ-41 has received a buff with the Season 4 patch. The best attachments for a mid-to-long range setup for NZ-41 are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2- Fully Loaded

4) UGM-8

The UGM-8 is the latest light machine gun (LMG) to be added to Call of Duty Warzone. The UGM-8 LMG, along with Marco 5 sub-machine gun (SMG), Vargo-S AR, and Push Dagger Melee, are the four new weapons that have been added to the game as part of the Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch.

For those who love to fire their weapon in burst mode, the UGM-8 is a weapon they must try. This LMG can be transformed into an actual no-recoil, long-range, burst-beamer with proper attachments. One only has to keep the trigger pulled to see a continuous burst of bullets eviscerate their enemies with minimal effort. The best setup for this gun is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Romuald 560mm DA

Romuald 560mm DA Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - Bernard Forte VII

Bernard Forte VII Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2- On Hand

3) Vargo 52

The Vargo 52 was added to Call of Duty Warzone as part of the Black Ops Cold War integration. Despite having a rough previous season due to various recoil nerfs, the gun has received fresh new buffs with the Season 4 update.

The most significant buff the gun has received is its muzzle velocity. This has resulted in the gun having a very good long-range time-to-kill (TTK) value. The best attachments for this Call of Duty: Cold War AR are as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel - 18.6" Task Force

18.6" Task Force Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Spetnaz Grip

Spetnaz Grip Magazine - Spetnaz 60 Rounds

2) HDR

When it comes to long ranges, a player can never go wrong with a sniper rifle. Nothing is more gratifying than headshotting clueless enemies from across the map, and the HDR is the perfect weapon for this job.

Despite various changes, the HDR still has the potential to one-shot an enemy at any range if a headshot is landed. Thus, this is the perfect sniper for those long-distance engagements in Caldera. The best attachments for the HDR are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - 26.9" HDR Pro

26.9" HDR Pro Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock - FTAC Stalker-Scout

FTAC Stalker-Scout Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand

1) ZRG 20mm

The ZRG 20mm was introduced to Call of Duty Warzone with the Black Ops Cold War integration. It has always been known as a very hard-hitting long-range sniper in the game's community.

One of the major advantages of using this sniper has always been its one-shot kill potential. This factor hasn't changed with the Season 4 patch, and the heavy sniper can still 'one-shot headshot' its opposition at any range. The most effective attachments for turning this gun into a long-range menace are as follows:

Muzzle - Sound Moderator

Sound Moderator Barrel - 43.9" Combat Recon

43.9" Combat Recon Laser - SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Magazine - 5 Rnd

5 Rnd Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

While the aforementioned guns are some of the best long-range weapons a player can take to Call of Duty Warzone's Caldera, players are advised to have a short-range companion weapon alongside them.

