Fortune’s Keep in Warzone Season 4: All points of interest, Black Market, Cash Extraction, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 has been creating a lot of hype amongst community members ever since it was officially announced a couple of weeks ago.

There have been a lot of fan expectations around the upcoming map Fortune’s Keep. With the arena and the associated game modes finally getting announced, it would seem that the developers are ready to deliver on all fronts.

Season 4 of the shooter drops in a couple of days on June 22, 2022, and it will bring new game features, a new map, as well as massive changes to Caldera.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty It’s a race for the riches as warring Mercenaries of Fortune fight for the ultimate score It’s a race for the riches as warring Mercenaries of Fortune fight for the ultimate score 🏆 https://t.co/PKugu30gPD

It’s one of the more anticipated seasons thus far, and it will be quite exciting to see just how well the new map, Fortune’s Keep plays out when it officially drops in a week’s time.

However, based on what was announced by the developers, it would seem that Fortune’s Keep will be almost as big as Caldera, boasting four distinct points of interest. Additionally, it will come with the two new game features for Black Market and Cash Extraction, all of which today’s article will look to go over.

All points of interest in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4’s Fortune’s Keep

Fortune’s Keep will be a completely original Resurgence map created by High Moon Studios. It is a luxurious and timeless island boasting mercenary hideouts built on top of an otherwise peaceful town, rich in cultural history.

Fortune’s Keep will be dropping with four distinct points of interest in Warzone:

1) Town

The Town (Image via Warzone Season 4)

This part of the map is inspired by colorful Mediterranean villages and is a seaside community that is defined by flat rooftops, cobblestones, and alleyways. There is an old fortress in the town center as well, and Operators will get to take part in an intense brawl within its bell tower, which is the most strategic section of the map.

Apart from the bell tower, there is also a coastal path present in the Town with a gazebo, as well as a Graveyard that seems to have seen better days.

2) Smuggler’s Cove

Smuggler’s Cove (Image via Warzone season 4)

The Smuggler’s Cove is a treasure trove of valuable supplies, where according to the in-game lore, pirates from centuries ago used it to store their loot.

There will a lot of valuable items that Warzone Operators will be able to get here, including Gas Masks, which are the perfect tools to have incase of a Circle Collapse.

Some key features of the Cove will be the Grottos that see sunlight through the holes in the earth, as well as a lighthouse and a small collection of fishing huts.

3) Keep

The Keep (Image via Warzone Season 4)

The area of the map that the island is named after is a medieval fortress which has long since been transformed into a hideout for smugglers and mercenaries. It’s another very important and strategic part of Fortune’s Keep that players will get to defend.

There are also Redeploy Balloons around the area which players can use to cover great distances in a short time, or they will just be able to sneak their way in using the island’s tunnel system.

4) Winery

The Winery (Image via Warzone Season 4)

The final point of interest in Warzone’s Fortune’s Keep is the winery, which serves as a sort of a scavenging point on the map. It’s one of the more laidback areas in the arena. Operators will primarily be using it to stock up on supplies and even make their way to the nearby Camp, where there is a helipad along with multiple military tents.

The Winery is one of the best locations to drop in if players are looking for a quieter and secluded start to the game.

All game features coming to Call of Duty Warzone Season 4’s Fortune’s Keep

Fortune’s keep will play host to two new Resurgence Battle Royale features, Black Market Run Contract, and Cash Extraction.

1) Black Market Run Contract

Black Market Run Contract (IMage via Warxone season 4)

This feature will put players on a timer as they seek to reach the Black Market Buy Station before the clock runs out. Operators will be able to get their hands on a great deal of off-market loot in this mode, as they will get to spend money on items that they wouldn't normally get at a Buy Station.

Weapons like the Sequencer Grenade, the Nebula V Minigun, Foresight, a Specialist Bonus, or even one of the classified weapons will be up for grabs during this mode.

2) Cash Extraction

Cash Extraction (Image via Warzone Season 4)

During matches, there will be moments when straggling mercenaries will attempt to airlift their Cash off Fortune’s Keep. Operators and their teammates will be able to ambush this extraction by just following the flare signal and taking out the agents to get their hands on the loot that they were carrying.

This loot is expected to be highly contested, and players will be required to watch out for other Operators who are looking to do the same.

