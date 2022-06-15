Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 brings new map, Fortune's Keep, release date, new POIs, and more

Call of Duty Warzone has just released a new reveal trailer for its new map, Fortune's Keep. It is supposed to be the new Resurgence map that might replace the current Rebirth island.

Activision has given a brief view of what players can expect from the new map, along with its release date. It is a small map that looks slightly bigger than Rebirth Island.

Activision has given us a brief look at the four major points of interest (POI) on the new Call of Duty Warzone map. The map is filled with Italian architecture with plenty of open space. It most definitely looks brighter than Rebirth Island.

Welcome to Call of Duty's Fortune's Keep

The reveal video starts with welcoming the users to Fortune's Keep. It then forwards to a slight description of more major POIs on the map.

The Keep is where the map gets its name from, and it looks like a giant castle with 20 cannons, 11 staircases, a fountain, and, most importantly, 12 rooms. The Keep is looking out to be the central hot zone on the map.

Next is the Winery. It looks like a well-sized collection of buildings with plenty of space between them. The presence of a bell tower and cellar has been confirmed, along with six huge barrels in the hall.

The cellar is bound to be a place for close-quarter fights. The rotation plays around the barrels will likely be seen. The bell tower might become the new favorite sniping spot for gamers.

The next point of interest is the seaside town filled with buildings of Italian architecture. The presence of a clock tower, library, and hotel has been confirmed.

The town also boasts a Gelato stand. It has lots of tight quarters and is bound to be a place for high-paced gunfights.

Last comes Smuggler's Cove, located at the southern end of the map. This open area has a few buildings and boats, but inside the cove is a dark underground cave with a few huts.

The presence of 8 ladders and three zip lines have been established in this area. The cove also has a water section where players can fight, while the outer boundary has been clearly demarcated.

The release date of Fortune's Keep has also been confirmed for June 22 as a free content update. Fans will hope this map will live up to the expectations of the Call of Duty playerbase.

