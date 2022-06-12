How to get Task Force 141 recruitment patch in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is almost on our doorstep and with the game's hype taking a rise, the franchise has something very interesting to offer the fans.

The much-awaited iteration of the popular Modern Warfare saga is all set to be released on October 28 this year. The recent gameplay release and reveal trailer made fans clamor for the title ever more.

While the game is now available for pre-order, Call of Duty is offering a specially customized Modern Warfare 2 recruitment patch to fans.

The most renowned Task Force 141 is making a return to Modern Warfare 2. The sequel to the hit release of 2019 starts where they left off. With Captain Price in the lead, some of the iconic characters are coming back to the franchise in full glory.

To celebrate, Call of Duty is offering fans the opportunity to be a part of history. Here is how to get the Modern Warfare 2 Task Force 141 recruitment patch.

A guide to how players can recieve the Task Force 141 recruitment patch in Modern Warfare 2

Fans who want to be a part of the iconic release need to follow these steps to get their hands on to the customized patch.

Open up Twitter on preferred device. Go to Call of Duty's official Twitter page and find the tweet that is embedded below, or click on the embedded tweet. Use the tag that has given by Call of Duty and tweet using your Activision ID gamertag. Wait for Call of Duty to send you your official Task Force 141 recruitment patch.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Tap below and add your Activision ID to get your customized You’ve just joined #TaskForce141 . Now make it official.Tap below and add your Activision ID to get your customized #ModernWarfare2 recruitment patch. You’ve just joined #TaskForce141. Now make it official.Tap below and add your Activision ID to get your customized #ModernWarfare2 recruitment patch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is probably the most hyped game in the franchise's history. With the title having showcased its campaign gameplay at Summer Game Fest 2022, fans are more excited than ever. Players who pre-purchase the game will get a chance to play the open beta before anyone else.

Furthermore, the game is introducing some groundbreaking technology in Call of Duty's history. With advanced swimming mechanisms, water physics, and AI, the game has a lot to offer this year.

Some iconic characters like Soap, Ghost, and more are coming back to the franchise and some from the previous instalment are set to reprise their roles as well.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Get 12 Ghost Operator skins, 10 weapon blueprints

& a lot more. Pre-order the



bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER LFGhost!Get 12 Ghost Operator skins, 10 weapon blueprints& a lot more. Pre-order the #MWII Vault Edition now and unlock the Ghost Legacy Pack for MW2019 and #Warzone LFGhost! 💀 Get 12 Ghost Operator skins, 10 weapon blueprints & a lot more. Pre-order the #MWII Vault Edition now and unlock the Ghost Legacy Pack for MW2019 and #Warzone.bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER https://t.co/O8dBIPLUQ0

With the return of Task Force 141, players are getting nostalgic every day. Infinity Ward is introducing two more characters in the upcoming segment. With Mexican Special Forces as allies, our heroes are back to deal with a rising threat.

The game has a plethora of new things to offer which includes a vehicle mission, battle maps for multiplayer, new modes, a new gunsmith system, and more.

With Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward has also confirmed that the next instalment of Warzone is coming later this year. Details regarding the game are sparse at the moment. However, it will run on the same engine as MW 2 and will feature all the mechanics that are coming to the premium Call of Duty title.

