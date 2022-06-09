Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Release date, platforms, price, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's worldwide reveal has dropped. The much-awaited sequel's gameplay trailer just launched, taking the internet by storm. While fans have been clamoring since the announcement of the release date of the upcoming iteration, the franchise has never seen hype like this before.

The game now has a confirmed release date, and it is now available for players to pre-purchase on all platforms. Players who pre-purchase the game beforehand will have access to play exclusive early access to the open beta release.

Recently, Call of Duty revealed Modern Warfare 2's official trailer on their YouTube account. The moment it was released, it broke the internet. All the innovative new items are shown in the trailer make fans more and more impatient for the game to drop.

While expectations have skyrocketed, the developers claim the game will be the best CoD game in history. The game will bring a global campaign, immersive multiplayer, and a narrative-driven Special Ops at launch.

When to expect Modern Warfare 2

As Infinity Ward revealed earlier, the much-awaited sequel is set to drop on October 28.

Platforms

The game will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PC version can be played via both Steam and Battle.Net.

Price

MW 2 is now available to pre-order (Image via Activision)

All platforms now have two digital versions for pre-purchase. The base game, which will have early access to the Open Beta, has an MSRP of $69.99 or its regional equivalent. The Cross-Gen Bundle will be available for all previously stated consoles.

For PC players, the base version is named the Standard Version, and the price is the same.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Purchase the #ModernWarfare2 Vault Edition and get the Red Team 141 Operator Pack. Purchase the #ModernWarfare2 Vault Edition and get the Red Team 141 Operator Pack. https://t.co/6ug2akI6VR

The Vault Edition will have more to offer than the standard edition. The Vault edition is priced at an MSRP of $99.99. This includes these items with Open Beta early access.

Ghost Legacy Pack

Red Team 141 Operator Pack

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips

10 Hrs 2XP + 10 Hrs 2WXP

The game will be available to preorder as a physical disc version for all consoles. However, the PlayStation 5 version does not include a PS4 version of Modern Warfare 2.

The much-awaited iteration of Modern Warfare will have a lot of new features and key innovations for fans to look out.

The game is undoubtedly the most hyped CoD in the franchise's history. While fans are impatiently waiting for the Open beta release to drop, the access date has not yet been revealed by Activision. However, it is to be expected that the Open Beta test will happen before the official release date.

