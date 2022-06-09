Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: All editions, what's included, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is all set to drop on October 28 this year. The game is undoubtedly the most hyped COD in the franchise's history, and it's not like the hype isn't justified. The game is supposed to bring a plethora of changes that could potentially take the whole franchise to a completely new level, and that's reason enough for fans to be excited.

With the reveal trailer for the forthcoming iteration recently dropping, Modern Warfare 2 became available for pre-purchase immediately. Fans can buy the game's digital editions from their respective platforms and access the Open Beta early access.

With two different editions, Call of Duty is offering a lot of content at launch. Here are all the details as to what to expect from Modern Warfare 2 when it comes with regard to the two editions.

Standard edition for Modern Warfare 2

Open Beta early access for pre-ordering all digital versions (image via Activision)

All platforms now have two digital versions available for pre-purchase. The base game, which will offer early access to the Open Beta, has an MSRP of $69.99.

The Cross-Gen Bundle will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The same bundle for PC is named the standard edition. It can be purchased on both the Steam store and Battle.Net store.

Vault Edition for Modern Warfare 2

The Vault Edition is a premium bundle for Modern Warfare 2, and the edition offers a lot more content with it compared to the regular version. The Vault Edition is priced at an MSRP of $99.99.

Here is everything that comes with the Vault edition.

Red Team 141

Red Team 141 (image via Activision)

Players who purchase the Vault Edition will get four playable Multiplayer Operators at launch: Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each one of them donning a special masked outfit.

The most important part is that all of their outfit themes are based on the legendary Ghost skin. The skins are custom-made to come in handy during any situation.

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Details about this item are sparse right now. However, the patch does say,

"The ultimate weapon is team, and great teams need the right tools for the toughest missions. We plan to share more details on the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault and the new Gunsmith closer to Modern Warfare II’s launch."

Season 1 Battle Pass: 50 tiers unlocked

Battle pass has always been an important part of Call of Duty, and users playing the Vault Edition will have 50 tiers unlocked the moment the Season One Battle Pass goes live. For users who'll purchase the Vault edition later, they'll get 50-tier skips for the respective season.

The benefit of the 50-tier skips is that users will have immediate access to all the cool skins, blueprints, and more from the skipped tiers.

Ghost Legacy Pack

Ghost Legacy Pack (image via Activision)

The Vault Edition has even more to offer. Players will receive a special pack that includes 20+ free items for Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone.

The pack includes the following skins for the legendary operator Ghost:

Jawbone

Last Breath

Mandible

Ghosted

Reckoner

Dark Vision

Classic Ghost

Winter Theatre

Dreadwood

UDT Ghost

Apparition

Azrael

Furthermore, it also comes with 10 assault rifle blueprints:

Oscar Mike

K2

The Wages of Sin

Primis

Stem the Tide

White Noise

Kingly Splendor

Jumping Spider

Florin

The Breakup

In-game store bonus

Experience points are a huge deal in Call of Duty for rank progression and leveling up guns. Users who buy the Vault Edition will get 10 hours of double XP tokens and another 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens.

Infinity Ward has assured fans that more intel and items are to come. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long for the updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far