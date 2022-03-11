Call of Duty: Warzone - How to get tons of cash at the start of a match

Call of Duty: Warzone has two special modes under its hood, namely the Battle Royale and the Plunder mode. Both of them are slightly different from each other. While the former focuses on the last man standing, the latter decides the winner based on the maximum amount of cash collected and deposited by a squad.

However, a particular thing that is common and important for both modes is cash. While the objective of the Plunder mode has been explained above, cash helps players upgrade their loadouts and purchase tools like self-reviving kits, UAVs, and more.

Recently, a player has discovered a new way to jump-start the cash grab from the start of a match, which is applicable for both formats of the game.

Steps to collect a lot of cash at the start of a game in Call of Duty: Warzone (Battle Royale and Plunder)

Collecting cash is an important objective in Call of Duty: Warzone. It helps to determine the winner in Plunder and get equipped with important tools in Battle Royale. A new trick was discovered by a player recently and it is a bit different from the traditional ways of collecting cash.

To carry out this strategy successfully, players need to destroy an Armored Convoy Truck. It can be a tedious and highly audible process since it will involve a bombardment of explosives. It is a high-risk, high-reward strategy as a lot of other players will be attracted to the sounds, which can make looting even more difficult.

Here are the steps to collect a lot of cash at the start of a game in Warzone:

Caldera map in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Drop at the 'Mines' location in Caldera next to an AA truck

Carry an explosive loadout (Plunder) or look for explosives (Battle Royale) to destroy an Armored Convoy Truck

After continuous bombardment of 15 seconds, the vehicle gets destroyed.

A pile of $30,000 cash is then rewarded to the players

Cash rewards are equally important in both modes of Warzone. It helps players to get a jump-start in Plunder and increases their chances of winning a match in Battle Royale. The trick was recently discovered by a Call of Duty player and redditor named "jamcowl," which they posted on Reddit.

Although this strategy is chaotic, it can serve as a good way to collect cash rewards in Warzone. After tasting success, players might go ahead and loot the rest of the Mines location to collect even more cash. But then again, it has become a mainstream method.

Edited by Mayank Shete