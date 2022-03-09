GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced free money and other rewards

With GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced less than a week from release, fans are getting ready to experience everything the new edition of the game will have to offer, including the free money and rewards.

The improved graphics and 4K resolution are enormous draws for many gamers. However, they are also being awarded more new screenshots and the promise of free items and features to come.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced new rewards are exciting

Now, preloads for GTA 5 and GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced are available for download through the PlayStation and Microsoft stores. Users who have already ordered their digital copies are very excited.

The best news for returning players who will be transferring their characters is the free money and vehicle rewards that will become available. There is also a bonus for those who want to start fresh to utilize the new Career Builder feature.

"Designed to give players - or anyone who wants to reset their character and get a fresh start - a helpful leg up in the criminal world of Southern San Andreas. With the Career Builder, you'll enter GTA Online with a business property, a vehicle, and a weapon — with room to add useful upgrades and a little extra GTA$ to begin."

— Rockstar Games description

The rewards for choosing an enterprise in the Career Builder are not just the business of their choice, but a start with $4 million to spend on the businesses, upgrades, and renovations as they see fit.

Business models to choose from in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced (Image via Rockstar)

The image above shows the businesses players can choose from to start their careers in the new edition of the game. Selecting either Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker will get them off to a good start, especially with their bankroll of $4 million.

Another fantastic reward from Rockstar is that gamers will get a fully converted and souped-up Karin S95, which has been worked on by the mechanics at Hao's Special Works.

The Karin S95 racing through the streets of Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not only has this beautiful new race car been added by Rockstar, but it is accompanied by a whole new set of Chameleon paints for all vehicles. This latest paint job gives GTA fans a stunning new pearlescent feature for their cars that shines with the new graphics and 4K upgrades.

Finally, as part of the introduction of Hao's Special Works, users will receive a Hao's Special Work Racing Outfit to wear while tearing around Los Santos in their new-look race cars.

