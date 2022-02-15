All improvements to GTA Online in Expanded and Enhanced Edition

GTA Online fans have had to wait a bit longer for the Expanded and Enhanced edition after it was postponed. Fortunately, the wait is almost over as the new edition of the game is set to be released next month (March 2022).

It will bring with it numerous enhancements designed to take advantage of the power of the next-gen consoles, such as faster load times, polished graphics with new effects, 3D audio, and more. New vehicles, locations and weapons are also planned for it. In this article, we will discuss the improvements that the GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition is set to bring in.

Exciting new features await gamers in GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition

Graphics, speed and sound

GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition promises the best-quality graphics of any GTA game so far, with 4K resolution and 60fps. The addition of HDR and ray-tracing will make the game brighter and more realistic, with high-quality reflections, lighting and textures.

The next-gen consoles will also provide players with much faster loading times than what fans are currently used to, translating into much shorter loading screens for jobs and GTA Online lobbies.

Along with these new graphical improvements, Rockstar Games will be incorporating new immersive 3D audio functionality. This new audio engine will allow for a much better surround-sound experience in the game.

Vehicles and locations

Gamers who have been paying attention to the news and leaks related to the GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced Edition will have likely heard about the newest vehicles. Five new cars with elite driving performance are being added to the Los Santos car meets as well as Hao's Special Works Auto Shop.

Finally, Rockstar has told fans that there could be changes to the map and some locations. These changes may not be as drastic as some players are hoping for, but we will have to wait and see the full extent of the modifications. At the very least, it would be great to have some more interior spaces added to the game, such as houses, shops, and more.

Exclusive Gifts & Content

When players switch to the Expanded and Enhanced edition of the game, they will receive exclusive items from Rockstar, such as clothing, and maybe a new weapon.

GTA fans will be relieved to know that they will be able to transfer their in-game progress, including characters, money and achievements, over to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition on next-gen consoles.

ETezFunz2 gives GTA fans some exciting news (Image via YouTube @MrBossFTW)

Fans of the franchise were excited after seeing posts on Twitter from TezFunz2, a well-respected source when it comes to GTA information. This industry source talked about the Gen 9 Exclusive, which he believes to be a special item that only players switching over to the next-gen GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition will receive.

