Details of new graphics modes in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced revealed by Rockstar

The latest news that gamers have had from Rockstar about GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is that it is to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 15.

Fans are very excited that the wait is nearly over. Soon enough everyone will get to experience the new ever-evolving GTA Online as well as the rebuffed story mode of GTA 5.

This article will talk about the new graphics modes in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced.

Graphics modes for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

Rockstar has announced three new graphics modes for the game that will allow gamers to make the most of next-gen console technology and enjoy never-before-seen levels of visual detail.

The first new GTA 5 graphics mode that fans have been informed about is known as Fidelity Mode. This allows for the highest possible visual quality, targeting 30 FPS. It also supports native 4K resolution with enabled ray tracing on the PS5 and Xbox series X, while the Xbox series S will support upscaled 4K resolution.

Next in the new graphics modes is the Performance Mode, which is said to be the most responsive for gameplay and targets 60 FPS. In this mode, the PS5 and Xbox Series X support upscaled 4K resolution while the Xbox Series S supports a full HD resolution of 1080p.

The third and final graphics mode is the Performance RT mode. Available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it is a combination of the Fidelity and Performance modes. It supports upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targets 60 FPS.

New screenshots show the protagonists in all their glory (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced will also have new levels of responsiveness with Haptic Feedback plus dynamic resistance on the PS5 controller, which adds new senses to weather effects, directional damage, rough road surfaces, explosions, and more.

Overall, there are dozens of new technical improvements that have been made to the newest edition of the game, including faster loading and rendering times, as well as improved lighting, shadows and refelections to name but a few.

Edited by Siddharth Satish