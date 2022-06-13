Call of Duty Warzone beginners' guide to all in-game items

In Call of Duty Warzone, players have to loot various houses and locations to look for guns to fight with, as they are dropped with just a pistol. Proper weapon picking might be the most important task for players, but having the right equipment and items at the peak moment might determine the winner of an engagement.

In this article, we will focus on the various items that can be found or called for in Warzone, their purpose, and how to use them.

Various items found in the maps of Call of Duty Warzone

When a player is dropped in Warzone, they only have a pistol in hand. It might be enough to get that frantic first kill, but it is definitely not adequate for the rest of the match. Players have to loot for better weapons and equipment.

Take a look at the various in-game loots that are available on the map.

Supply Boxes

Supply boxes are one of the top priorities for players that are dropping in. They have weapons with better attachments, cash, and various other items. Supply boxes are of three types:

1) Normal supply boxes

Normal supply boxes are plenty in Warzone. They are further color-coded according to the tier of loot they drop. Green stands for uncommon items, Blue stands for rare, purple stands for epic, and gold stands for legendary items.

Map locations that are known places for legendary crate spawns are hot zones for players in the early game. So, do keep a lookout for supply boxes when you drop in.

Call of Duty Warzone Supply box (Image via Activision)

2) Special supply boxes

Special supply boxes are always filled with high-tier items. However, they can only be accessed at the end of the Scavenger Contract Mission. So keep a lookout for the Contract mission with a magnifying glass on it. A Scavenger Contract early in the game will help you get fully kitted up quickly.

3) Buy Stations

Buy Stations are special supply boxes where players can spend in-game currency to buy special items like armor plates, gas masks, killstreaks, and custom loadouts. It is scattered on the map and has a shopping cart icon.

Lethal Equipments

Call of Duty Warzone contains a plethora of equipment that can kill enemies directly. They fall under the category of Lethal Equipment.

Semtex, Frag Grenades, Molotov Cocktails, Throwing Knives, Claymores, Thermites, Proximity Mines, and C4 charges fall under this category.

Lethal Equipments (Image via Activision)

Amongst them, semtex, Molotov cocktails, and thermite come with the status effect of 'Stick,' which means that they get stuck to the bodies of enemies. Proximity mines, claymores, and C4 fall under the category of triggered explosives.

Proximity mines explode when an enemy goes over or near them. Claymores have laser tripwires, and when a player cuts them, they explode. C4 is a throwing equipment that has to be triggered manually. Last but not least, we have throwing knives, which are the favorite amongst veterans for a neat and stylish finish.

Tactical equipments

Tactical equipment plays a huge role in the Call of Duty Warzone gameplay meta. They are used for a variety of purposes. From stunning enemies to quickly reconning their position, tactical equipment is a must-have in a veteran's inventory.

Tactical equipment (image via Activision)

We have Flashbang, Stun, Smoke, Gas, and Snapshot grenades along with Heartbeat Sensor and Stem belonging to the category of tactical equipment.

Flashbangs and stuns temporarily disorient the enemies, thus allowing players to make a quick play. Smoke grenades produce short-term smoke screens, which are very helpful in making a quick escape or providing cover to teammates. But be aware that thermal scopes can see through the smoke cover.

Gas grenades release lethal gas over an area that can damage enemies inside it. Decoy grenades act as a lure for enemies as they simulate the sound of gunfire from the position it has been thrown at. This decoy location is also pinged on enemies' radar.

Heartbeat sensors and snapshot grenades are very useful tools for recon purposes. Heartbeat sensors are one of the most useful tools in players' hands in Call of Duty Warzone. It reveals the location of any non-ghosted player over a radius of around 50 meters along an angle of 180 degrees in front of the players.

Snapshot grenades do the same by outlining the nearby enemy players in red for a short time. Both the heartbeat sensor and snapshot grenade disregard the physical objects around them while operating.

Heartbeat Sensor (Image via Activision)

Stims are the health item of the game. Health automatically regenerates when a player disengages from combat. But when one needs that instant refill of the health bar while in combat, stims are the go-to. It also replenishes the tactical sprint.

Cash

Cash is the in-game currency of Call of Duty Warzone that players can collect to spend at Buy Stations. Cash can be found as ground loot, in supply boxes, by killing players and completing Contract Missions.

Cash in Call of Duty warzone (Image via Activision)

Self-Revive Kit

The name 'self-revive kit' is self-explanatory. It allows players to revive themselves when an enemy knocks them down. Sef-revive kits can be found as ground loot or in a supply box. Players can also buy them at Buy Stations for $4000.

Self revive Kit (Image via Activision)

Gas Masks

Gas masks are one of the most useful items that can be found in the battleground. Gas masks prevent players from taking damage from gas that is outside the zone. A single gas mask lasts for around 10 seconds before breaking.

Gas masks in Call of Duty Warzone get automatically equipped when a player is outside the zone. Gas masks can be found in legendary crates or can be bought from Buy Stations for $3000.

Gas mask in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

Loadout Drops

Loadout drops get randomly generated on the map. Players must access the loadout drop to get their custom loadouts. A Loadout Drop Marker costs $6000 in the buy station of Call of Duty Warzone. Drop the marker at any location to get the loadout. But be careful not to stand on the marker as the loadout drop will kill the player if it falls over them.

Loadout Drops in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

Field Upgrades

Field upgrades are highly sought after in Call of Duty Warzone. These are special abilities or equipment kits that are highly useful to players. The Dead Silence ability mutes the footsteps of the player, thus giving them an edge while ambushing the enemies.

Armor Box and Munition Box replenish the ammo and armor of the entire squad. The recon drone can be used to look for enemies and spot ambushes. A very popular strategy in Call of Duty Warzone is to strap a C4 charge onto a Recon Drone and use it to blow up unsuspecting enemies.

Field Upgrades in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

Killstreaks

Killstreaks are a very powerful one-time-use equipment in Call of Duty Warzone. Killstreaks can be used to call in a UAV, Cluster strike, or Precision strike.

A UAV reveals the location of all non-ghosted enemies around the player when activated. A cluster strike designates an area for a barrage of artillery mortar strikes. A precision strike causes two planes to perform a flyby and pepper the location with a precise bullet shower. Nothing is more satisfying than a full enemy squad wipeout using a killstreak.

Killstreaks in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

Ammo and Armor plate

Last but most definitely not least, we have ammo and armor plates that can be found on the map of Call of Duty Warzone. They appear as both ground loot and in supply boxes. Players should always ensure that they and their squadmates have an adequate amount of both in their inventory.

Ammo and armor in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

These are the various items and equipment that can be found in Call of Duty Warzone. Each and every one of them is very useful. So do not hesitate to pick them up and make the most of them.

