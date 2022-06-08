Warzone Mobile gameplay leaks begin to surface

Warzone has been expected to migrate to the mobile game market alongside Apex Legends for some time now. The hit FPS has finally dropped some new information about this smartphone game port in the form of a trusted leaker putting out a video.

Call of Duty has suffered endless leaks in its long history of market dominance, many becoming very true. New information about the mobile answer to Activision's battle royale has deeply excited fans. Though the title is still in progress, fans can finally see the franchise's future.

What's in the Warzone Mobile leaks?

Warzone Mobile was confirmed years ago, but players hadn't seen any gameplay or imagery of the upcoming port. Thankfully, the ongoing culture of leakers for the game remains vigilant and helpful, despite efforts to take them down.

Well-known leaker CoD_Perseus dropped just over a minute of footage alongside a couple of screenshots on June 5. This footage, along with a substantial percentage of the user's Twitter, has been taken down.

Fans should check this user's Twitter frequently for new footage, as Activision will continue trying to block the information. It's hard to know what will and won't be available.

The leaked footage seems extremely similar to any traditional footage of the game. Despite it being clearly in development, the graphical downgrade between PC and mobile isn't huge. The title's touch screen controls look standard, and the footage is clear.

The original clip, which has been taken down from most sources, features the return of the Verdansk map. Fans speculated that the classic location would return with the release of Warzone Mobile, and this seems to offer definitive proof.

Fans of the franchise will see classic gameplay. The original clip features a standard entry into Verdansk, a couple of brief gunfights, and a trip to the Gulag. Later footage reinforced the same ideas.

The game looks hugely familiar but is still in an alpha build. Players should prepare for a version that could look substantially better than the current footage. All in all, fans seem to be in for a classic experience with the game, retooled for mobiles.

Warzone Mobile official information

Activision officially confirms that Call of Duty: Warzone is in development for mobile.

Activision has been hard at work on Warzone Mobile for a long time, but little has come out. Before this leak, the March announcement was the last notable piece of news.

There are still many things fans do not know about the upcoming port. The alpha build belies the fact that the game could vastly improve in quality. The lack of detail leaves fans optimistic about many new ideas.

Followers of the game may enjoy the return to form that the mobile game seems to offer. The classic map and more stripped-down gameplay could be a boon to those who preferred the game's early life.

Warzone Mobile still does not have an official release date or any sanctioned footage. Thankfully, leakers like CoD_Perseus will get the footage to fans' eyes regardless of the risk.

