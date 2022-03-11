Activision officially confirms Call of Duty Warzone Mobile with new job postings across studios

Activision has officially confirmed that Call of Duty Warzone is headed to mobile. It is being developed across multiple internal Activision studios who are currently hiring across multiple roles.
Originally conceived as a free-to-play battle royale expansion to 2019’s Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Warzone quickly established its footing as one of the best in the genre. The free-to-play aspect of the title, along with the satisfying gunplay of Call of Duty makes Warzone irresistible.
After Modern Warfare, Warzone has been supported with new weapons and operatives from both 2020’s Black Ops Cold War and 2021’s Vanguard. After a series of rumors, Activision has officially confirmed that Warzone is coming to mobile.
Putting rumors to rest, Activision officially confirms Call of Duty Warzone is headed to mobile
Call of Duty Mobile has a cult following and a strong player base on the handheld platform. Quite recently, however, several notable insiders have stated that Activision might be bringing the worldwide sensation, Warzone, to mobile devices.
In a recent blogpost, Activision officially confirmed the title heading to mobile as well as announced several new job postings. According to the Blog:
"Join our growing, award-winning team of mobile veterans and emerging talent on this ambitious mission. We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come."
The jobs listed across various departments are as follows,
Engineering
- Network Programming
- System Programming
- UI Programming
Artist
- UI Artists
Producer
- Senior Producer
- Producer
- Associate Producer
Product
- Senior Product Manager
- Product Manager
The title is being primarily developed by Digital Legends, with support from multiple Activision Studios, namely Beenox, Demon Ware, Solid State Studios, and more. According to well-known industry insider Tom Henderson, the title is codenamed, Project Magellan.
Considering Activision is currently actively recruiting developers for the project, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile might not be coming anytime soon. It is also uncertain if the Development of Warzone Mobile means the end of content for Call of Duty Mobile.