Activision officially confirms Call of Duty Warzone Mobile with new job postings across studios

Activision has officially confirmed that Call of Duty Warzone is headed to mobile. It is being developed across multiple internal Activision studios who are currently hiring across multiple roles.

Originally conceived as a free-to-play battle royale expansion to 2019’s Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Warzone quickly established its footing as one of the best in the genre. The free-to-play aspect of the title, along with the satisfying gunplay of Call of Duty makes Warzone irresistible.

Activision @Activision Warzone for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!



After Modern Warfare, Warzone has been supported with new weapons and operatives from both 2020’s Black Ops Cold War and 2021’s Vanguard. After a series of rumors, Activision has officially confirmed that Warzone is coming to mobile.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Also they didn't say the current Warzone Pacific itself is what's coming to mobile. They've just announced Warzone is in development for mobile with no release date yet. Also they didn't say the current Warzone Pacific itself is what's coming to mobile. They've just announced Warzone is in development for mobile with no release date yet.

Call of Duty Mobile has a cult following and a strong player base on the handheld platform. Quite recently, however, several notable insiders have stated that Activision might be bringing the worldwide sensation, Warzone, to mobile devices.

In a recent blogpost, Activision officially confirmed the title heading to mobile as well as announced several new job postings. According to the Blog:

"Join our growing, award-winning team of mobile veterans and emerging talent on this ambitious mission. We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come."

The jobs listed across various departments are as follows,

Engineering

Network Programming

System Programming

UI Programming

Artist

UI Artists

Producer

Senior Producer

Producer

Associate Producer

Product

Senior Product Manager

Product Manager

The title is being primarily developed by Digital Legends, with support from multiple Activision Studios, namely Beenox, Demon Ware, Solid State Studios, and more. According to well-known industry insider Tom Henderson, the title is codenamed, Project Magellan.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ The title is codenamed "Project Magellan" - I was going to do a report on it as I've seen some footage. But since it's already out there now - The game looks pretty impressive for a mobile title (but of course don't be expecting insane graphics and whatnot). The title is codenamed "Project Magellan" - I was going to do a report on it as I've seen some footage. But since it's already out there now - The game looks pretty impressive for a mobile title (but of course don't be expecting insane graphics and whatnot).

Considering Activision is currently actively recruiting developers for the project, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile might not be coming anytime soon. It is also uncertain if the Development of Warzone Mobile means the end of content for Call of Duty Mobile.

