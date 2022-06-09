COD: Warzone gameplay on PS4 bring doubts regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Activision is all set to bring back the Call of Duty community’s most beloved title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Set to release on October 28, 2022, Activision has been hyping up the game’s release with captivating in-game stills and trailers. Looking to be Activision’s most ambitious remake since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, fans are eager to get their hands on early access.

While the community awaits the release of COD: Modern Warfare 2, recent Warzone gameplay on older generation consoles like the PS4 has planted seeds of doubt in the minds of players regarding the stability of the upcoming title. With Activision confirming the release of its upcoming title on both the PS4 and Xbox One, stability and performance are important questions to be kept in mind.

Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay shows stability issues on PS4

The PS4, the fourth generation of Sony’s iconic PlayStation gaming console series, has been one of their most successful and most-sold consoles to date. With over 100+ million units sold, newer video game titles are still being launched for the PS4. With Sony’s latest release of the PlayStation 5 or PS5 for short, Sony will not retire its predecessor anytime soon.

Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision's successful take on the Battle-Royale genre, has been a massive hit. With over 30 million players within 10 days of its launch back in 2020, it has been one of Activison’s greatest releases on both PC and console. But with each upcoming season of Warzone, players have been witnessing massive updates, the addition of new maps, game modes, weapons, skins, and visual improvements.

However, a recent video on Reddit from user u/The_Ur3an_Myth playing Call of Duty: Warzone on his PS4 shows that older consoles might be having a hard time running the game smoothly.

In the video titled “The current state of this game on PS4’ released on the r/CODWarzone subreddit, users were quick to notice a significant amount of latency issues and de-sync from the player’s point of view. The has sparked conversation in its comment section, discussing the game's stability on the almost decade-old console system.

User u/The_Ur3an_Myth, who posted the original video, also claims to have witnessed input lag on the console’s end, with the system mistaking the finisher for a melee.

This comment was also supported by user u/foley528 who claimed to have witnessed the same issue on their Xbox One console, Microsoft’s flagship console prior to the Xbox Series X.

Some users think otherwise, claiming the issue to be network related and even PC players are facing such an experience on their high-end systems.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only a few months from launch, Activision has already confirmed the pre-order for the 'Vault Edition'. First impressions are yet to come with the release of beta access, and whether the game can manage to provide smooth 60+ FPS gameplay on older generation consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and for PC users, both on Battle.Net as well as on Steam.

