New Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reveals additional information on Vault edition, exclusive operators, and more

Fan-favorite Call of Duty franchise is set to return with Modern Warfare 2 on October 28, 2022. Activision has officially revealed some information regarding the new sequel, and even confirmed the return of Ghost with the new sequel.

As the entire fanbase gets hyped up about the upcoming game, prominent leakers have also started divulging more information about it. One of the leaks includes information on the game’s Vault Edition, which will bring along with it a number of exclusive content.

To give readers an insight into what to expect from this edition, this article will cover all the new things coming with it and other pieces of information that fans should keep note of.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Vault Edition leaked before reveal

Nowadays, every modern era game arrives in a different edition along with a normal base edition, and the new Call of Duty sequel is no different. For now, the only information available is regarding Modern Warfare 2’s Vault edition, which arrives with its own perks.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL

• Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips

• Red Team 141 Operator Pack: Ghost, Soap, Price, Farah Operators

• FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

• 10 Hours 2XP + 2WXP

• Ghost Legacy Pack: 12 Operator Skins & 10 Weapon Blueprints

• Early Access to the Open Beta #MW2 Vault Edition content:• Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips• Red Team 141 Operator Pack: Ghost, Soap, Price, Farah Operators• FJX Cinder Weapon Vault• 10 Hours 2XP + 2WXP• Ghost Legacy Pack: 12 Operator Skins & 10 Weapon Blueprints• Early Access to the Open Beta #MW2 Vault Edition content:• Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips• Red Team 141 Operator Pack: Ghost, Soap, Price, Farah Operators• FJX Cinder Weapon Vault• 10 Hours 2XP + 2WXP• Ghost Legacy Pack: 12 Operator Skins & 10 Weapon Blueprints• Early Access to the Open Beta

The following are all the new things known about the premium edition copy of the game:

The game Battle Pass with 50 Tier skips for easier progression

Red Team 141 Operator Pack: Includes operators like Ghost, Soap, Price, and Farah.

The FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

2 XP boost (10 hours) along with 2 WXP

Ghost Legacy Pack: Includes 12 Operator skins and 10 unique weapon blueprints

Exclusive early access to the Open Beta phase for the game

More information about the edition and operator bundles will be revealed at the upcoming Summer Game Fest on June 9, 2022, which will be hosted by Geoff Keighley. During this event, many other publishers will be showcasing their upcoming projects as well.

Regarding what to expect from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players can see the return of iconic characters like John “Soap” McTavish, Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Captain John Price from Task Force 141.

Along with them, Farah might also be making a return to the new game and will see the introduction of Alehandro Vargas, a brand new character in the franchise. The new operator, who will be added to the game, is likely to hail from Mexico, something which can be guessed from the teaser released by Activision.

This new sequel story will take place right after the events of Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), where it left off after the revelation of Task Force 141 in the post-credit scene. What makes the new game more special is the addition of new characters along with old ones from the franchise, and fans are excited to see them all together.

Fans who wish to know more about the new game can tune in to the upcoming Summer Game Fest next month or directly dive into the game on its release, which is October 28, 2022.

Edited by Saman