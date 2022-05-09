Summer Game Fest 2022 dates, where to watch, and more

Geoff Keighley has officially announced the dates for Summer Game Fest 2022. Originally organized back in 2020 to fill the void left by the canceled E3, Summer Game Fest has become one of the biggest events of the summertime.

With the cancelation of E3 2022, Summer Game Fest is set to build upon its legacy and be the go-to digital gaming event in the upcoming months.

Since the inception of E3 back in 1995, the Electronic Entertainment Expo has been the biggest event for revealing new titles and development updates. Hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, the event witnessed the shaping of the modern-day gaming industry.

As the gaming industry grew to become not only a mainstream entertainment medium but also a unified global sensation, E3 expanded into the digital medium. It streamed the events while still retaining the physical events with boots and presence across the expo floor. However, the 2020 pandemic changed everything.

With the sudden cancelation of E3 in 2020, companies were left with a lot of marketing materials. These include new trailers for announced titles, gameplay snippets, and new exciting tiles to announce.

While major publishers like Xbox, Ubisoft, and EA hosted their own event, Geoff Keighley organized Summer Game Fest for the rest of the industry.

With the 2021 iteration, the event stepped up to be the defacto summer event, while E3 had an underwhelming digital appearance. With the 2022 iteration, SGF is set to step up events even more with the announcement of upcoming games.

Summer Game Fest 2022 kicks off on June 9, 2022: Schedule and where to watch

After a phenomenal show last year, Summer Game Fest will be back for 2022. The event promises to unveil new games and get everyone hyped for upcoming titles.

The main event of the Summer Game Fest will take place on June 9, 2022. The timings are as follows:

Summer Game Fest 2022 (June 9, 2022)

11 am PST

2 pm EST

7 pm BST

8 pm CET

11:30 pm IST

3 am JST (June 10)

Aside from the main event, two other events have also been announced as part of the Summer of Games. These are Tribeca Games Spotlight, an indie-focused gaming event, and Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Let’s take a look at the timings for these events:

Tribeca Games Spotlight (June 10, 2022)

12 pm PST

3 pm EST

8 pm BST

9 pm CET

12:30 am IST (June 11)

4 am JST (June 11)

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (June 12, 2022)

10 am PST

1 pm EST

6 pm BST

7 pm CET

10:30 pm IST

2 am JST (June 13)

IMAX @IMAX The biggest gaming event of the year is coming to IMAX Live. Don’t miss #SummerGameFest , in select theatres, June 9. Experience world premieres from your favorite developers, see some of the hottest talent in the industry, and score awesome giveaways. Tickets go on sale May 12! The biggest gaming event of the year is coming to IMAX Live. Don’t miss #SummerGameFest, in select theatres, June 9. Experience world premieres from your favorite developers, see some of the hottest talent in the industry, and score awesome giveaways. Tickets go on sale May 12! https://t.co/sbj41dclYL

All of the events will be streamed on their respective social media outlets, including YouTube and Twitch of SGF.

For the first time, Summer Game Fest 2022 will also be streamed in select IMAX theaters.

What games to expect at Summer Game Fest 2022

With the cancelation of E3, Summer Game Fest 2022 is set to be the biggest gaming event of the summer.

Furthermore, Electronic Arts also announced that they won’t be hosting the EA Play Live. This means any upcoming EA games, like the sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, are expected to debut at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Last year, Activision announced Vanguard in July, quite a while after the Summer of Games. This year seems to be different as the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II seems to be itching for a reveal soon.

Furthermore, updates on titles like Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, and Final Fantasy XVI are also expected at the event. All in all, this year’s Summer Game Fest 2022 is certainly going to be amazing.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh