The Tribeca Festival to feature gameplay demo of A Plague Tale: Requiem and other indie titles; Date, where to watch, and more

Fans will be delighted come June as Asobo Studio is all set to feature a 40-minute gameplay demo of A Plague Tale: Requiem. The Tribeca Festival, which recently revealed its selections for 2022, features a number of exciting games, including this highly anticipated A Plague Tale sequel.

Players have been eagerly waiting for the developers to reveal information regarding the title since it was showcased at The Game Awards 2021.

The Tribeca Festival's gaming chapter is all set to step into its second year after a successful beginning in 2021 that showcased a number of excellent titles, including Sable, Kena: A Bridge of Spirits, NORCO and Twelve Minutes.

This year's selections are equally exciting and fans will be impatiently waiting for the festival to arrive.

Fans of A Plague Tale: Requiem will be delighted to see the gameplay demo at The Tribeca Festival

Fans of the critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence were excited to get a glimpse of the awaited sequel back at The Game Awards 2021. The short clip showcased picturesque settings, with Amicia tackling enemies through new means, a mysterious figure and more.

The world of the game (Image via A Plague Tale: Requiem)

The official description of the title goes as follows:

"After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats."

It further reads:

"Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers."

The 40-minute gameplay demo of the Xbox Game Pass Day 1 launch title will provide players with an extended look at the in-game world. Amicia and Hugo will once again light up the screen as they gear up to fight new evils.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is set to fully utilize the potential of the ninth generation consoles. The sequel will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Other indie games on the Tribeca Festival's selection list include:

Cuphead: Delicious Last Course

American Arcadia

As Dusk Falls

Immortality

Oxenfree II

The Cub

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

When and Where to watch

The Tribeca Festival 2022 is scheduled to be held from June 11 to June 19. Fans can experience the event either from home or in New York City. Describing the dedicated games chapter of the prestigious film festival, the official website states:

"Tribeca Games at the Tribeca Festival celebrates the convergence of games, entertainment and culture, highlighting the storytelling, art and innovation of games. Tribeca champions every frontier in the art of storytelling, and video games are at the forefront of pushing narrative to ever greater heights."

It continues:

"Our advisory board of visionary leaders in both the film and games industry champion Tribeca’s power in shaping the future of games as a powerful form of storytelling."

The advisory board includes stalwarts from both the world of film and gaming, with personalities like Jon Favreau, Geoff Keighley, Donald Mustard and Hideo Kojima. Fans can purchase tickets for the festival from the official website.

The Tribeca Games Spotlight will take place on June 10 at 3pm Eastern / Noon Pacific. It is advertised as a digital showcase that will feature exclusive creator interviews and gameplay from the official selections. Akin to last year, it is likely the event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Twitch, and the official website.

Edited by Saman