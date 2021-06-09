Reggie Fils-Aime and Hideo Kojima join the Tribeca Games Spotlight at Summer Game Fest 2021

Tribeca Games Spotlight was recently announced as part of the Summer Games Fest.

Tribeca is best known for hosting the annual Tribeca Festival. As part of the 2021 Tribeca Festival, Tribeca is organizing the Tribeca Games Spotlight in partnership with Summer Game Fest.

Tune in for the Tribeca Games Spotlight digital showcase on Friday, June 11 at 2pm ET! Featuring creator interviews, appearances by special guests, & exclusive gameplay from our 8 Official Selections. Stream it on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. https://t.co/0JLiKNcSv6 pic.twitter.com/51My7CBqnZ — Tribeca (@Tribeca) June 8, 2021

The Tribeca Games Spotlight will feature extended looks at many upcoming Tribeca Games, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, as well as appearances from notable personalities like Reggie Fils-Aime and Hideo Kojima.

Tribeca Games Spotlight will feature an extensive look at Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The Tribeca Games Spotlight will take place on June 11th, 2021, from 11 AM PT / 2 PM EST / 11:30 PM IST. In addition to the games, the spotlight will also feature appearances by several notable personalities, including legendary game director Hideo Kojima and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

#SummerGameFest Event Just Added:@Tribeca Games Spotlight

Friday 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET



With extended looks at Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Lost in Random, Sable, 12 Minutes + more!



Featuring appearances by @Reggie, @RealGDT, @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @Jbrekkie @elijahwood @wwwbigbaldhead pic.twitter.com/aUTGU8t6PG — Summer Game Fest - LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 8, 2021

The spotlight will feature an extensive look at multiple notable games like Kena: Bridge of Sprites, Lost in Random, Sable, 12 Minutes, and more. Fans can expect new game announcements.

Will the Death Stranding sequel be announced at Tribeca Games Showcase?

The Tribeca Games Showcase will feature appearances from notable personalities. The List includes:

Reggie Fils-Aime, Ex-Nintendo of America President and COO.

Hideo Kojima, Legendary Game Director Behind the Metal Gear series and Death Stranding.

Guillermo del Toro, author and Oscar-winning movie director.

Elijah Wood, the popular actor best known for the portrayal of Frodo Baggins in the Lord of Rings Trilogy.

Norman Reedus, the popular actor best known for the portrayal of Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead series.

Excited to be on the inaugural Tribeca Games jury! Loving the opportunity to check out the games by innovative creators who are pushing the boundaries of art and storytelling. #TribecaFestival pic.twitter.com/QMVi8BnUf0 — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) June 3, 2021

With the involvement of Hideo Kojima, along with Guillermo del Toro and Norman Reedus, speculations have begun to run high regarding the next game from Kojima Studios.

While some fans are assuming the announcement of the Death Stranding sequel, some are hoping for either the P.T. revival or the rumored Metal Gear remake. However, it could also be possible that there isn’t any new announcement for Kojima Studios, and the personalities may just make an appearance as a guest.

