Reggie Fils-Aime and Hideo Kojima join the Tribeca Games Spotlight at Summer Game Fest 2021

Tribeca Games Spotlight was recently announced as part of the Summer Games Fest.
Tribeca is best known for hosting the annual Tribeca Festival. As part of the 2021 Tribeca Festival, Tribeca is organizing the Tribeca Games Spotlight in partnership with Summer Game Fest.
The Tribeca Games Spotlight will feature extended looks at many upcoming Tribeca Games, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, as well as appearances from notable personalities like Reggie Fils-Aime and Hideo Kojima.
Tribeca Games Spotlight will feature an extensive look at Kena: Bridge of Spirits
The Tribeca Games Spotlight will take place on June 11th, 2021, from 11 AM PT / 2 PM EST / 11:30 PM IST. In addition to the games, the spotlight will also feature appearances by several notable personalities, including legendary game director Hideo Kojima and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.
The spotlight will feature an extensive look at multiple notable games like Kena: Bridge of Sprites, Lost in Random, Sable, 12 Minutes, and more. Fans can expect new game announcements.
Will the Death Stranding sequel be announced at Tribeca Games Showcase?
The Tribeca Games Showcase will feature appearances from notable personalities. The List includes:
Reggie Fils-Aime, Ex-Nintendo of America President and COO.
Hideo Kojima, Legendary Game Director Behind the Metal Gear series and Death Stranding.
Guillermo del Toro, author and Oscar-winning movie director.
Elijah Wood, the popular actor best known for the portrayal of Frodo Baggins in the Lord of Rings Trilogy.
Norman Reedus, the popular actor best known for the portrayal of Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead series.
With the involvement of Hideo Kojima, along with Guillermo del Toro and Norman Reedus, speculations have begun to run high regarding the next game from Kojima Studios.
While some fans are assuming the announcement of the Death Stranding sequel, some are hoping for either the P.T. revival or the rumored Metal Gear remake. However, it could also be possible that there isn’t any new announcement for Kojima Studios, and the personalities may just make an appearance as a guest.