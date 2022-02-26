A Plague Tale: Requiem - Story, release date, collector's edition, and more

Fans of A Plague Tale: Innocence were delighted back in December last year at The Game Awards when Asobo Studios showcased the sequel's trailer and announced a release date of 2022.

They recently revealed the Complete Edition of A Plague Tale: Requiem for players to grab, including several unique items to collect.

A Plague Tale @APlagueTale "I did it for him! And I'll kill you again if I have to! I'LL KILL ALL OF YOU!" "I did it for him! And I'll kill you again if I have to! I'LL KILL ALL OF YOU!" https://t.co/JwKk7h6K0n

A Plague Tale: Innocence was received favorably by both critics and players alike. Set in 14th century France during the Hundred Years' War, players followed the journey of Amicia and Hugo, who contended with soldiers and Black Plague rats. The sequel will look to continue the tale of de Runes.

Amicia and Hugo return in the upcoming A Plague Tale: Requiem

The official description for the upcoming sequel states that players will "embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces." At the end of the last game, Amicia, along with her brother and her mother, are seen leaving in search of a new home.

The gameplay reveal trailer released at The Game Awards 2021 showcases beautiful fields of flowers and vast seas before pointing out that the plague is back again.

In the short clip, one can see that Amicia is now carrying a crossbow, the relationship and bond between the siblings, the mysterious figure and voice over and the beautifully terrifying world of the sequel.

The first game beautifully wove the concept of stealth and the use of a sling to neuter enemies. On top of that, the realistic depiction of an uncountable number of raging rats gave many players nightmares. It will be interesting to see how the sequel matures these mechanics with the growth of its protagonists.

The official description of Requiem provides further context to what players can expect when the game releases:

"After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats.

It continues:

Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers."

A Plague Tale: Requiem's Collector's Edition (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Asobo Studios recently announced the Collector's Edition of A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is now available for pre-order in their store for the USA, Europe and the UK. Priced at $189.99, the Edition includes:

A resin statue of Amicia and Hugo

A 45 RPM vinyl (2 tracks)

3 lithographs

Hugo's feather brooch - metal

A collector's box

Although a specific date has not yet been announced, the developers have stated that A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and in Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch. Players will be eager to get more information regarding the title before finally being able to experience the lives of the duo again.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar