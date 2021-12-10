A Plague Tale sequel release date and more confirmed at TGA 2021

The Game Awards 2021 just showcased the official gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to Focus Home Interactive's A Plague Tale: Innocence. A Plague Tale: Requiem has been given a 2022 release date, but with no concrete information on specifics. Fans, on their part, hope that it arrives in the first half of the new year.

A Plague Tale: Innocence was highly praised for its innovative storytelling set in 14th century Aquitaine, France during the Hundred Years' War. The bond between brother-sister duo Amicia and Hugo is the focal crux of the story. The two come under threat from both the French Inquisition and the Black Plague.

The narrow alleys of A Plague Tale: Requiem (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Innocence managed to capture the imagination of countless players for showcasing the plague and shedding light on how it affects society at large. This was something that echoed the present reality of the pandemic for the players. Special praise was given to the depiction of the rats on the screen.

New gameplay trailer of A Plague Tale: Requiem shown at The Game Awards 2021

The second trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem has been revealed at The Game Awards 2021, and this time the players were treated to some glimpses at the gameplay. With the sequel, it looks like the developers are taking the players further into colorful expanse of flower beds and sailing on ships.

The trailer also showcases Amicia using her crossbow against her enemies. Other than that players get to see the rat-infested, broken-down world where the protagonists try to survive and fight back. Lucas also appears in the trailer, comforting and encouraging Amicia.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is going to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and in Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch. Players will get to follow up with Amicia and Hugo as they continue their journey in a brutal, uncaring world.

Edited by Saman