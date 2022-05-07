"A new trailer": Fans wonder if Summer Game Fest will feature a glimpse at Hogwarts Legacy

Fans of Hogwarts Legacy have had to wait more than a year to get a glimpse at the world of the upcoming wizarding RPG after its reveal trailer dropped back in September 2020.

The March State of Play was a dedicated event and featured a 14-minute PS5 gameplay of the various locations, mechanics, and characters present in the game.

Fans have been wondering if new clips from Hogwarts Legacy will show up at the upcoming Summer Game Fest. The March gameplay reveal showcased the gorgeous visual fidelity of Hogwarts in-game. The developers have managed to create a familiar feel of the castle in their interpretation of the centuries-old structure.

Fans have been clamoring evermore for further trailers and clips as they impatiently wait for the game to release.

Fans wonder if the next trailer of Hogwarts Legacy will be showcased at the Summer Game Fest

With E3 being skipped for this year, the Summer Game Fest, along with Geoff Keighley, is all set to take center stage over more than a month starting from June 9 and till July 21. Starting off with a cross-industry showcase filled with announcements and reveals, fans will also be eagerly waiting for the Tribeca Games Spotlight and Xbox and Bethesday Games Showcase.

Given that the fest is taking over the E3 slot for the summer, fans of Hogwarts Legacy have been wondering if WB Games Avalanche will take the opportunity to share a new look at the RPG. Fans are yet to learn about the game's release date and pre-order options.

Although many Potterheads will be wishing for a guest appearance from Hogwarts Legacy at the fest, the community seems divided on whether the title will give the event a miss or not.

One side contends that since WB Games Avalanche has teamed up with Sony and PlayStation, it is much more likely that new announcements will appear at their events.

They further stated that it is more likely that the next bit of information on the matter will arrive as late as September and at one of Sony's Showcase Events. A couple of them pointed to rumors that the developers had wanted to reveal the gameplay earlier than March, but Sony swayed the decision.

However, fans also point to the fact that Sony did reveal the Death Stranding Director's Cut announcement during the Summer Game Fest last year and WB Games will likely be at the fest this year. They noted that the developers had earlier revealed that they wanted to show more about the common rooms in the game, and the fest could be an excellent stage for that.

Given that the release period for Hogwarts Legacy is still some time away, during Holiday 2022, it makes sense that it is too early for the developers to reveal something substantial after March's State of Play.

But WB Games Avalanche can still seize the opportunity to show a short teaser or the likes to sustain the growing hype around the title.

Ever since the March State of Play, the game's official Twitter channel has had periodical posts showcasing various aspects of the title. Players have been excitedly poring over the frames of the gameplay reveal to figure out easter eggs, clues to what will be included in the game, and simply to appreciate the hard work of the developers.

Talking about how players will play the game, the official website states:

"Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

Players are eagerly waiting for any sort of new information on the game in the form of trailers or short clips. There are a number of things that fans want to see in Hogwarts Legacy, especially the popular sport of Quidditch. Only time will tell when the next glimpse comes.

Edited by Saman