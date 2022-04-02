5 Harry Potter Easter eggs that Hogwarts Legacy can include

This holiday period, Hogwarts Legacy will bring an experience like never before for Potterheads worldwide. The developers of the upcoming RPG have promised to deliver a fleshed-out wizarding world with players afforded the opportunity to explore every nook and cranny of Hogwarts.

Given this freedom, fans hope to find Easter eggs or nods to the original Harry Potter saga hidden in-game.

From the 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay showcased in the dedicated State of Play last month, users were treated to a plethora of things that will be there in the game. This includes Hogwarts in its full glory, multiple magical beasts with various interactable options, locations beyond the wall, magical hamlets with unique NPCs, and much more.

Which Easter eggs will fans love to see in Hogwarts Legacy?

1) The familiar bloodlines

Seeing how the game is reportedly set in 1890, none of the original characters from the Harry Potter saga can possibly appear in Hogwarts Legacy. While this can be disappointing to some, those associated with the title's development have assured there might be a Weasley or two in the mix.

The Black family tapestry (Image via Harry Potter wiki)

Fans will be excited to come across or even find nods to some families and bloodlines that they have learned about during Harry Potter's time at Hogwarts. Gamers can surely hope to hear about a Potter if luck serves them right.

2) Mirror of Erised

According to Albus Dumbledore, the Mirror of Erised is a powerful artifact that shows the "deepest, most desperate desire" of the viewer's heart. The Wizarding World website states:

"Nobody knows who created it or how it came to be at Hogwarts School. A succession of teachers have brought back interesting artifacts from their travels, so it might have arrived at the castle in this casual manner. This is either because the teacher knew how it worked and was intrigued by it or did not understand it and wished to ask their colleagues' opinions."

Players will be eager to see if they can come across any hints or references to where this magical object is in the castle in Hogwarts Legacy. If the developers genuinely include the mirror, seeing what it shows when people stand in front of it would be interesting.

3) The Deathly Hallows

Three extremely powerful magical objects created by Death, the Hallows were given to the three brothers of the Peverell family. Legend-wise, someone who possesses all three will become the Master of Death, although Dumbledore contests this.

The Hallows consist of the Resurrection Stone, a stone able to summon spirits, the Cloak of Invisibility, which turns the wearer invisible, and the Elder Wand, the most powerful wand in the Potterverse.

Each Hallow has had a long, winding history of being passed around from one person to another. Even if they do not directly feature in-game, fans will be delighted to find a reference or an Easter egg about them in Hogwarts Legacy.

4) The Chamber of Secrets

Created by Salazar Slytherin himself, the Chamber of Secrets housed an ancient Basilisk with whose help the heir of Slytherin would purge the school of all those that Salazar considered unworthy of studying magic.

The chamber also has a distinct statue of its creator, with many linking it to a scene shown at the State of Play.

Although users would love to step into the fearsome chamber and experience the creepiness, it is a tad unlikely that the opening of the chamber will feature in Hogwarts Legacy.

According to a post on Reddit, gamers would love to come across the tap with the engraving of a snake that opens up when one commands it in Parseltongue.

5) The troubles of Peeves

Although Peeves has been conspicuously absent from the film adaptation of the stories, he and his antics markedly feature in the books. The poltergeist was a constant source of mischief and chaos, only being afraid of the Bloody Baron and later Albus Dumbledore.

Finding Peeves and his scheme of doing mischief or the Bloody Baron yelling at him in Hogwarts Legacy would be something Potterheads would dearly enjoy.

Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to join Hogwarts as fifth-year students. They will be able to customize their own unique witches or wizards, choose their respective houses, and attend various classes during their school year.

The game will also allow interaction and forming bonds with other students who have their own unique backstories and can help out the player.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer