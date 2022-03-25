"Like a Weasley or two": Community manager hints at appearances of familiar names in Hogwarts Legacy

Since its debut trailer in 2020, one of the bittersweet moments surrounding Hogwarts Legacy has been the fact that it will be set in the late 1800s in the wizarding world. A fresh new story with interesting characters will obviously be something that fans will rejoice about, but the fact that they won't be interacting with their favorite heroes or other well-known faces from the original saga is a disheartening point for many.

A recent post on the PlayStation blog by the community manager at Avalanche Software will be a source of relief in this respect. While talking about the game, he hinted at the fact that players may get to run into "a Weasley or two" in-game. Given that there are many other notable families in the wizarding world, it would not be a stretch to imagine members of those also appearing in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy will at least have some Weasleys, possibly other families as well

In the aforementioned blog post, Chandler Wood stated:

"Fig is just one of many characters who will play a part in your journey. Whether it’s fellow students becoming companions, professors teaching you new spells, or even some assistance from those who reside outside the Hogwarts walls, there’s no shortage of friendly faces to provide a helping hand or a welcome distraction. You may even come across some familiar names, like a Weasley or two."

The wizarding world has multiple famous families and bloodlines that have existed for generations. Wood's hint at a Weasley appearing in the game opens up the possibility of characters from other notable families showing up as well. One will remember that Dumbledore went to Hogwarts in 1892, and if the game is set around then, players have a chance to come across him.

Scions from bloodlines like Black, Scamander, Gaunt, and even Potter can also be shown in-game. There are several ways that the developers can integrate them into the plotline, and players will be excited to see any appearance from the members of these families.

The dedicated State of Play featured a 14-minute gameplay reveal that gave a fresh, in-depth look at the world of Hogwarts Legacy. It showcased a number of colorful NPCs who will be part of the title. Players will be able to interact and form bonds with them. Finding references to any of the well-known families will definitely be intriguing for players.

Hogwarts Legacy will be launched during the Holiday 2022 period across multiple platforms. Players will enroll as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts, master their magical abilities by attending classes, and explore the castle and locations beyond. They will look to deal with an impending goblin rebellion as they uncover the mystery behind the resurgence of Ancient Magic.

