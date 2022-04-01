"This gets me all hyped up": A fan-made Hogwarts Legacy poster beautifully captures the essence of the game

Hogwarts Legacy has piqued the curiosity and interest of countless players worldwide who have grown up with the Harry Potter stories. Their fond memories of the Potterverse drive their wish to step into the world of the upcoming RPG for an experience like never before. The recently shared fan-made poster perfectly captures the essence of the game and showcases the hype surrounding the title.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to bring a fleshed-out Hogwarts for players to experience. The dedicated State of Play featured 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay that showcased the central plotline of the game, the antagonists, and some of the major NPCs. The poster does a good job of depicting them.

Hogwarts Legacy is bringing a magical wizarding world for players to immerse themselves in

The poster was created by the Twitter user @HogwartsLegacy, featuring Ranrok, Victor Rockwood, Professor Eleanor Fig, the protagonist character, and three other major NPCs showcased in the gameplay reveal. The effects used on the poster reflect the inherent magic in its world.

The response to the poster on both Reddit and Twitter has been heavily positive. Many stated that they are now more excited about the game with such a beautifully crafted image. Some people asked the creator to make more such posters with further subjects from the wizarding world like the magical beasts.

𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕤🤙♣️ @LFC__Tom @HogwartsLegacyW @AvalancheWb @wbgames This is amazing bro, you should try to make one with Hogwarts in the background and try to include magical beasts as they’re a major part of the story. @HogwartsLegacyW @AvalancheWb @wbgames This is amazing bro, you should try to make one with Hogwarts in the background and try to include magical beasts as they’re a major part of the story.

Others joked that the faces and expressions of the characters in the clip shown reminded people of those from The Polar Express. Fans have repeatedly wished that Avalanche should polish and tune the expressions and animations of the characters in Hogwarts Legacy before the its launch

Talking about the game and its story, the developers have stated:

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

Players will take up the role of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts, learning the ropes of magic by attending classes. They will master casting spells, brewing potions, and taming magical beasts. Players will also be able to form bonds with some students at Hogwarts who "will become companions and accompany players on their journey, expand their abilities, and open up as players learn their stories."

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

Players will be hoping that the developers will iron out any hiccups or bugs that may be present in the game at the moment. Hogwarts Legacy is already slated to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and fans will be looking forward to a seamless magical experience.

