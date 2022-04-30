"I love how alive the world is": Fans react to the detailed fidelity of the castle in Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games Avalanche has managed to pique the interest of Potterheads with the promise of a magical experience in Hogwarts Legacy. The upcoming wizarding world RPG will be allowing players to enroll at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as fifth-year students. They will be able to attend classes on different subjects and learn about various spells, potions and magical beasts.

Fans have been excited about exploring the castle ever since the game was announced back in 2020. Both trailers provided a detailed look at how the developers have rendered the castle. Players have been quick to note that the design looks like a perfect blend between Hogwarts from the movies and the books.

Fans are eagerly waiting to step into the famed school in Hogwarts Legacy

The centuries-old castle was founded by four exceptional wizards, Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Rowena Ravenclaw and Salazar Slytherin. Considered the finest wizarding school in the world, Hogwarts houses a huge number of students each year and teaches them both basic and advanced magic.

The building is seven-storeys high, contains a hundred and forty-two staircases, and has multiple towers, turrets and dungeons. The hallways and corridors of the wizarding institution are filled with magic, puzzles, and history. There are various iconic parts of the castle that readers have grown accustomed to and would love to come across.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Day or night, there is always opportunity for adventure at Hogwarts Castle. #HogwartsLegacy Day or night, there is always opportunity for adventure at Hogwarts Castle. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/hhmBMY83o5

Regarding the matter of exploration, the official website for the game states:

"Players will be able to explore a fully realized Hogwarts Castle where they will attend classes, discover dungeons, secret passageways, and challenging puzzles."

Fans have long been clamoring for a fully-fleshed out Hogwarts in which they can immerse themselves. It seems that WB Games Avalanche is all set to fulfill that dream. Hogwarts looks extremely interactive and alive, especially in the gameplay reveal from the State of Play in March.

The 14-minute-long PS5 gameplay provided an in-depth look at the castle, as players got to follow the protagonist character move around Hogwarts and interact with various characters. The dorms of the various houses were also shown, along with the iconic moving staircases, classrooms, the kitchen, the Room of Requirement and plenty more.

As one eagle-eyed fan noted, the famous enchanted suits of armor in the castle were also shown during the March gameplay reveal. Talking about Hogwarts Legacy, the Wizarding World website states:

"Hogwarts looks incredible. In fact, this is perhaps the most meticulously detailed interpretation of Hogwarts castle we have seen yet, with every room richly detailed and crammed with blink-and-you’ll-miss-them titbits."

Although Hogwarts Legacy is set to be a vast game, it is such close attention to detail that further endears the developers to the fans. They have been quick to note the visual fidelity on display and the developers' love and passion for the source material. According to WB Games Avalanche, the original story of the game will be as follows:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be released in the second half of the year during the holiday season. The title will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Edited by Atul S