"Definitely lines up with the holiday release": Fans wonder if Hogwarts Legacy will release in early December alongside its companion book

When Hogwarts Legacy is finally released, it will not only be a momentous occasion for everyone involved in making it, but also for the countless Potterheads who have been eagerly waiting for the title. The upcoming wizarding RPG from WB Games Avalanche promises to be a magical experience like never before.

Players were provided with an extended peek at the fantastical world of Hogwarts and beyond in the March State of Play. Fans were quick to note how lively the famed school felt and the amount of love and passion shared by the developers for the Potterverse.

Fans will get to take a look at the work, effort and experience that went behind the making of Hogwarts Legacy when the companion book is published.

With Hogwarts Legacy receiving a companion book, fans wonder if the game will release alongside it

Written by Jody Revenson, the primary author of the tie-in books of the Wizarding world, The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy will be published by Insight Editions. It was reported in The Rowling Library back in early February that the book is set to release on September 6 later this year.

A listing of the book appeared on Amazon under the title "Untitled Video Game Art Book" with the same ISBN, and from the same publisher. The release date for that was given as December 6, 2022. The same listing is also available on Simon & Schuster, Barnes & Noble and Indiebound.

This has made fans question whether the release date of the book, which is in the first week of December, is going to coincide with or indicate the release of the video game. The Rowling Library mentions:

"Although it is not confirmed, this publication date could be related to the videogame release date, which is still unknown."

The December date lines up with the official release period of Hogwarts Legacy, which was announced to be Holiday 2022. While some pointed out that this would allow them to walk around the snow-covered Hogwarts grounds during Christmas, others rued that the game was not going to be released in September.

September 1 is the date when Hogwarts' terms begin. It would have made for an appropriate launch date, as players will be stepping into the famed school as a fifth-year student. Although it would have been a clever nod to the Potterverse, it is more likely that the developers will utilize the extra few months to iron out any bugs or issues in-game.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your legacy begins inside Hogwarts Castle, but your journey will take you beyond its walls. #HogwartsLegacy Your legacy begins inside Hogwarts Castle, but your journey will take you beyond its walls. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/BD97TlJQap

For those not in the loop, the story of Hogwarts Legacy is as follows:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Players have been eagerly waiting for the developers to announce a concrete date. It is entirely possible that it will come out within a week or two of the book's launch. Regardless of the conformed date, players have a long wait ahead of them before they can dip their toes in the wizarding world of 1890.

Edited by Saman