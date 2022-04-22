"This game is a masterpiece": Fans react as Hogwarts Legacy staff meets to watch State of Play

Fans were elated when it was announced last month that Hogwarts Legacy will be getting its own dedicated State of Play. The event treated the world to a fresh in-depth look at the upcoming wizarding RPG with 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay. It featured a plethora of magical beasts, blistering combinations of spells, a look at the insides of Hogwarts and more.

It is clear to the players that the game is being made by people who clearly love the world of Harry Potter. The gameplay trailer showed marked attention to detail and an attempt to bring a magical experience like never before.

A recently shared video further emphasized that point, showing the developers meeting to watch the State of Play livestream on the big screen.

With WB Games Avalanche's latest tweet, fans are further excited about the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy

The global pandemic and the resultant lockdown had brought life to a standstill. The video game industry was severely affected as people were pushed into isolation. WB Games Avalanche's tweet highlights the very fact that some of the their members were seeing each other for the first time in two years.

WB Games Avalanche @AvalancheWB Last month, Avalanche gathered (with vaccination requirements) to watch the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play livestream in a movie theater. It was the first time many of us had seen each other in two years, and the first time some had even met at all. Last month, Avalanche gathered (with vaccination requirements) to watch the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play livestream in a movie theater. It was the first time many of us had seen each other in two years, and the first time some had even met at all. https://t.co/k1aE37c1SE

The video showcased a lively atmosphere as these people got around to viewing their work. Such tidbits shared by WB Games have really endeared them to the players and the fans. It provides a much-needed look into what goes on behind the scenes and allows players to be, in a way, more aware and part of the process.

One thing that is clear from the video is the fact that Warner Bros. really wants Hogwarts Legacy to succeed and is trying to make sure that the final product is worthy of the hype. The State of Play has already featured conversations from the developers themselves.

The foremost response to the video was that it should have shown their reactions upon seeing the State of Play on the big screen. Over the past month, fans have been vocal on social media, especially on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit, in their appreciation of:

"How much love and care the team at Avalanche seems to have put in [the] game."

beepboop @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Polishing towards The graphics and combat system. Juicing up the appearance of the spells and blasts with fuller and radiating color and sparks and that magic element. You’ve got it in the bag🤩 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Polishing towards The graphics and combat system. Juicing up the appearance of the spells and blasts with fuller and radiating color and sparks and that magic element. You’ve got it in the bag🤩✨

beepboop @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ 🥹 @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!✨THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️✨🥹

Players have repeatedly stated their hope that the developers utilize their time to properly polish every aspect of the game to ensure its immersive experience. Given that the world of Harry Potter has been a cherished part of a number of people growing up, the excitement and hype around Hogwarts Legacy is justifiably high.

The official website of the game describes its story as the following:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Although Holiday 2022 is still some time away, players find themselves assured that the development of Hogwarts Legacy is in the hands of a passionate team. They will be looking for more such insights from WB Games Avalanche as the days pass.

